Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Vaping Bill Plays Into Big Tobacco’s Hands

Wednesday, 15 April 2020, 10:01 am
Press Release: Vaping Trade Association of New Zealand

The Vaping Trade Association of New Zealand (VTANZ) is warning the Health Select Committee that the Government’s vaping bill creates barriers for Kiwi smokers’ keen to quit tobacco and could see others return to cigarettes.

Representing over 75 local vaping businesses, the industry association has made its written submission on the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) Amendment Bill. Today VTANZ spokesperson, Kiwi vape entrepreneur Jonathan Devery, will present to the Health Select Committee.

The submission commends legislation being introduction into Parliament after the industry called for regulation over the past five years. However, it makes clear that limiting the availability and desirability of vaping products for adults will only serve the interests of Big Tobacco companies, enabling them to maintain their stranglehold on at-risk Kiwis and communities.

The bill proposes limiting vape flavours to just menthol, mint and tobacco for all non-specialist vape retailers. Although VTANZ’s research shows only 10% of flavour sales in their own members’ stores are for those three. Instead, fruit, dessert and sweet flavour variations are the most popular for adults and key to smokers successfully quitting tobacco.

“To convert smokers, these flavours must be available where cigarettes are sold as smokers are the highest risk population.”

The submission notes that past statistics showed 48% of cigarettes sold in New Zealand were sold in dairies/convenience stores, 23% in supermarkets, and 19% in service stations.

Given the bill proposes to restrict such general retailers to three flavours, VTANZ argues New Zealanders currently buying cigarettes will have no access to the flavours that 80% to 90% of ex-smokers use to help them quit smoking and stay off cigarettes. What’s more, rural areas with no vape stores would be unfairly disadvantaged.

VTANZ has called for a fairer and more balanced approach to flavour restrictions.

Its submission suggested that ‘fruit’ and ‘cream/dessert’ be added to proposed flavour categories for general retail, warning that restricting flavours could also lead to more Kiwis accessing potentially dangerous unregulated black-market products.

“We submit that the use of standardised flavour indicators for general stores, combined with strict enforcement of laws governing underage selling, will allow for the essential availability of flavours to help smokers quit while limiting the appeal and access to youth.”

It notes that over recent decades there have been no access restrictions on the number of retailers that can sell tobacco, which has probably only gone up, yet youth smoking has declined from 14% in 2006/07 to only 3% in 2019. This is due to a combination of education and enforced age restrictions on stores selling those nicotine products, with harsh penalties in place.

On advertising, the submission called for it to be restricted not prohibited, saying a blanket ban on advertising vaping products would in effect align vaping products with cigarettes which kill 5,000 Kiwis a year.

Noting that the United Kingdom is proof that vaping advertising can be regulated effectively, VTANZ suggests: No advertising that could make a product appealing to young people; advertising after 8pm in line with alcohol advertising; and restrictions on the frequency of vaping advertising to limit exposure to non-smokers.

While it supports government playing an educational role, through the likes of the HPA, to promote the advantages of switching from smoking to vaping, “we believe that this message could be much more readily and effectively communicated if vape companies themselves were entitled to promote these benefits using their profits as opposed to the Government solely using taxpayers money on campaigns.”

VTANZ believes a total advertising ban and only allowing in-store displays would again play into the hands of tobacco companies. Representatives of their international vape brands would just ramp up various underground retail tactics, such as exclusive contracts with convenience stores that guarantee them shelf space.

“Without access to advertising to distinguish themselves, independent New Zealand companies will be suffocated by tobacco company tactics and the industry will revert back to the monopolised Big Tobacco ecosystem we have in the cigarette industry today.”

On common misperceptions about vaping, the submission provided significant evidence to demonstrate that accessibility to flavours does not increase youth uptake, nor is there any evidence that vaping is a gateway to smoking. It also documented extensive research which has consistently proven that vaping is considerably less harmful than smoking.

VTANZ scientific adviser, Eliana Golberstein, researched and authored the scientific aspects of the association’s comprehensive submission. Also raised were many technical points on product regulations.

The submission requested that the “excessive” new powers for the Director-General of Health be addressed, challenged vaping being restricted to smoking areas, and argued for vaping to be encouraged, not banned, in healthcare settings.

VTANZ also requested an extension of time, beyond the proposed six months, for vaping specialists and general retailers to comply with the new vaping laws.

To view VTANZ’s full submission on the vaping bill, visit https://www.parliament.nz/resource/en-NZ/52SCHE_EVI_94933_HE8601/295713cf1d48e62d9e084f1f8513a39664662e78

Jonathan Devery is scheduled to present to the Health Select Committee on the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) Amendment Bill, via Zoom, at 10.00am on Wednesday, 15 April. Submissions can be watched on www.facebook.com/hescnz

www.vtanz.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Vaping Trade Association of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Argument Over Whether Lives Or Livelihoods Are More Important

It is hardly business as usual, but this week is shaping up to be all about business and its needs, how the economy will emerge from lockdown on April 23, and what kind of challenges business will face when we do. Today, Treasury has released seven “ scenarios” of the likely impact of Covid-19 on the economy and employment. These are not forecasts, but something somewhat more nebulous. Essentially, Treasury has modelled a wide range of the theoretical alternative realities the country now faces, in terms of GDP and unemployment – and who knows ? It seems we could be in for something between a light sprinkling of rain on jobs and GDP, and a howling blizzard... More>>


ALSO:



 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 