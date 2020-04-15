Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Union Leaders Join Call For End To Welfare Relationship Rules

Wednesday, 15 April 2020, 2:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

In the face of growing unemployment, the Council of Trade Unions is joining the call for Work and Income NZ’s relationship rules to be changed.

"While we acknowledge and appreciate what the government is doing to help people stay connected with their workplaces, we hope they will extend their support for those who have lost their jobs," says CTU Economist Andrea Black.

"Since the 90s the low wage economy, coupled with rising housing and food costs, has meant most households need two incomes to make ends meet."

"The tax system treats everyone as an individual but the welfare system doesn’t. This is causing increased hardship for people who lose their jobs and are finding that because they are in a relationship, they are locked out of accessing welfare support," continues Black.

The definition of a relationship on Work and Income NZ’s website is very vague and can vary from living together, to having a sexual relationship, whether others perceive them as a couple, or giving each other emotional support or companionship.[1]

"WINZ’s relationship rules are especially tough on low and middle income families where two incomes are needed to prevent hardship," says Black.

"One partner in full time work earning the minimum wage is enough to prevent the other partner from getting any amount of Jobseeker Support."[2]

"With more and more people becoming unemployed due to Covid-19 it has never been more urgent the government decides to change MSD’s outdated and discriminatory relationship rules," stated Black.

"The way to safeguard our country through Covid-19 is to ensure that everyone has the income they need to get through this."

"That means individualising benefits and continuing to increase benefit rates beyond the $25 they have already done, to realistic, liveable levels. As was recommended in the Welfare Expert Advisory Group report" continued Black.

Last November, an open letter calling for benefits payments to be individualised and for an end to relationship based welfare fraud investigations was co-signed by ActionStation, Auckland Action Against Poverty, Child Poverty Action Group, Disabled Persons Assembly NZ, Auckland Women’s Centre, Wellington Sexual Abuse Help, The Aunties, The National Network of Family Violence Services, CCS Disability Action, FinCap and the The Mental Health Foundation of NZ.

The open letter stated:

"The government should instead be seeking to support strong connections between people and build strong, resilient communities. The solution is for people in government to change how relationships are treated by Work and Income New Zealand so people get what they need to live a dignified life that does not trap them in poverty and make them fearful to build relationships."

----------

[1] Are you in a relationship? Work and Income New Zealand website [2] Jobseeker support - couples - Deduction table, Work and Income New Zealand website

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Argument Over Whether Lives Or Livelihoods Are More Important

It is hardly business as usual, but this week is shaping up to be all about business and its needs, how the economy will emerge from lockdown on April 23, and what kind of challenges business will face when we do. Today, Treasury has released seven “ scenarios” of the likely impact of Covid-19 on the economy and employment. These are not forecasts, but something somewhat more nebulous. Essentially, Treasury has modelled a wide range of the theoretical alternative realities the country now faces, in terms of GDP and unemployment – and who knows ? It seems we could be in for something between a light sprinkling of rain on jobs and GDP, and a howling blizzard... More>>


ALSO:



 
 

PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 