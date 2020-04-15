Mayor Aligns With Government Ministers On Pay Cut

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said today that he will take a voluntary 20 per cent reduction to his mayoral salary for the next six months.

The pay reduction is in line with central government ministers and public sector chief executives, who have also taken a 20 per cent salary reduction.

Phil Goff said, “This is a personal decision that sets no expectations on actions by other mayors, councillors or local board representatives. As Mayor of Auckland I am aware that in coming months, there will be many people hurting financially because of the COVID-19 related economic crisis.

“If the government legislates to allow it, I will pay the money back to the council. If not, I will make the equivalent donation to specific charities.”

