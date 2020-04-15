Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Latest Emissions Tally Highlights Huge Opportunity For Shift In Farming

Wednesday, 15 April 2020, 5:04 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace

Wednesday, 15 April: The latest official count of climate emissions in New Zealand has been released today.

The Government's Greenhouse Gas inventory for 2018 shows New Zealand's emissions have increased by 24 per cent since 1990, with agriculture emissions rising 17.1 per cent.

Greenpeace has responded to the latest figures, calling for the Government to use its multi-billion dollar infrastructure and stimulus spending to help address climate change.

"The Government's focus is rightly on the Covid-19 crisis at the moment, but today’s report is a reminder that the climate crisis isn't going away," says Greenpeace campaigner Gen Toop.

"Covid-19 has shown us that both people and governments can respond and adapt quickly in a time of crisis. It’s a reminder that we can make big leaps for our health and wellbeing if we choose to."

"The Government needs to direct its multi-billion dollar infrastructure and stimulus funds towards regenerative farming and clean transformative infrastructure like renewable energy and electric transport."

Greenpeace has released a Green Covid Response package, which has been presented to Government Ministers. Already over 11,000 people have signed a petition urging Jacinda Ardern to consider it.

It includes a billion dollar regenerative farming fund to help farmers shift to more climate-friendly land-uses, a plan to electrify the rail network and solarise and insulate hundreds of thousands of Kiwi homes.

Toop says "Public money must be used to transform our society into one where we truly take care of one another and the only planet we’ve got."

"We can reduce emissions at the same time as lifting living standards for all New Zealanders, creating thousands of good green jobs, and accelerating a just transition away from fossil fuels, industrial dairying and other polluting industries."

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Argument Over Whether Lives Or Livelihoods Are More Important

It is hardly business as usual, but this week is shaping up to be all about business and its needs, how the economy will emerge from lockdown on April 23, and what kind of challenges business will face when we do. Today, Treasury has released seven “ scenarios” of the likely impact of Covid-19 on the economy and employment. These are not forecasts, but something somewhat more nebulous. Essentially, Treasury has modelled a wide range of the theoretical alternative realities the country now faces, in terms of GDP and unemployment – and who knows ? It seems we could be in for something between a light sprinkling of rain on jobs and GDP, and a howling blizzard... More>>


ALSO:



 
 

PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 