CEAC Supports Union Leaders Call For End To Welfare Relationship Rules

CEAC Supports Union Leaders Call For End To Welfare Relationship Rules. We agree more and more people are becoming unemployed due to Covid-19 so it has never been more urgent the government decide now to change MSD’s outdated and discriminatory relationship rules clearly described by the Council of Trade Unions letter to Government.

https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PO2004/S00124/union-leaders-join-call-for-end-to-welfare-relationship-rules.htm

QUOTE;

"The government should instead be seeking to support strong connections between people and build strong, resilient communities. The solution is for people in government to change how relationships are treated by Work and Income New Zealand so people get what they need to live a dignified life that does not trap them in poverty and make them fearful to build relationships."

Unquote;

Fact;

· Most low wage workers are trapped in a clear poverty cycle now.

· Ever since all living costs are rising far greater than wages and benefits,

· Government must increase benefits to pensioners also who are left out of this issue.

