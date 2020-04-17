Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Taranaki Locals Launch Petition To End Live Export

Friday, 17 April 2020, 9:31 am
Press Release: SAFE

The live animal export ship Yangtze Harmony arrived in Port Taranaki yesterday to collect 4,450 cows, expected to depart tomorrow. This is the third live export ship to berth in New Plymouth this year. SAFE and other local groups want to see the practice of live export come to an end.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Marianne Macdonald says, "Considering the strong local opposition to the live export trade within the Taranaki community, it’s concerning that the Taranaki Regional Council is continuing to enable this cruel industry."

Port Taranaki is facilitating the export of breeding cows, which will enable other countries to expand and strengthen their dairy industries. All animals exported will eventually be slaughtered, possibly by means deemed too cruel to be legal in New Zealand.

The Taranaki Regional Council made the decision to allow the port to export live animals in January this year. Members of the Taranaki community have now launched a petition urging the Taranaki Regional Council to end the export of live animals from its port.

"The Taranaki Regional Council, who owns Port Taranaki, has the power to stop the export of animals from its port. The council must now show some leadership and listen to its constituents, who are calling for an end to this cruel trade being carried out in their community."

SAFE is New Zealand’s leading animal rights organisation.

We're working towards a world where animals are understood and respected in such a way that they are no longer exploited, abused or made to suffer.

Notes for editor:

- Link to petition.

- Footage of live export, including from New Zealand.

- Port Taranaki started exporting cows at the start of 2020. In January 4,800 cows spent 17 days at sea travelling to China. Another 3,300 cows were exported in March, again to China.

- In April 2019, ABC News exposed the plight of hundreds of New Zealand- and Australian-supplied cows which had been found diseased, sick and dying in Sri Lanka. Live-export corporation Wellard Ltd. had shipped 5,000 New Zealand and Australian cows in a deal with the Sri Lankan Government to set up dairy farms.

- In 2003, the Cormo Express was rejected by Saudi Arabia and continued to sail trying to find another port to unload its cargo of 58,000 sheep. After 80 gruelling days, a mechanical breakdown and a fire onboard, the sheep were unloaded on 24 October 2002 - by which time nearly 6,000 of the animals had died.

- ABC News exposé of Sri Lankan Dairy Scheme.

- SAFE edit of Sri Lankan Dairy Scheme exposé.

- High-resolution images from Sri Lankan Dairy Scheme exposé.

- The live export of cattle, sheep, goats and deer for slaughter was banned in 2003. However, it is still legal to export these animals for breeding purposes.

- Animals exported for breeding purposes will eventually be slaughtered, potentially by means too cruel to be legal in New Zealand.

