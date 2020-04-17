In Safe Hands: How Victim Support's 24-hour Phone Line Switched To Remote Working

The Victim Support Contact Service is the first line of support for victims all over New Zealand, 24/7, 365 days a year.

A seamless transition to working from home in response to COVID-19 means Victim Support’s Contact Service team has continued to be there for victims without a minute's downtime during Alert Level Four.

The team of 14 acts as the central contact point for Police and self-referrals, liaising with Support Workers and other agencies to ensure victims are connected with the right people to get the support they need.

A story on how Victim Support’s Contact Service successfully shifted to operate remotely, and their experience of providing support during Alert Level Four, can be found here:

https://victimsupport.org.nz/in-safe-hands/

