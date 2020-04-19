Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Does Jacinda Ardern Support Infanticide?

Sunday, 19 April 2020, 6:31 am
Press Release: Right To Life

Why does the Prime Minister refuse to advise us why she voted in Parliament on March 10, to oppose appropriate medical care being given to a child born alive in a late term abortion? Simon O’Connor MP had moved an amendment to the Abortion Legislation Bill that would have required a doctor who had performed an abortion that resulted in a child being born alive, to have a duty to provide the child with appropriate care and treatment. This was the same duty of care that would be given to a born child.

Prime Minister as a loving mother, why would you deny care to a new born baby struggling and pleading for life after having survived the horror of an abortion?

Right to Life wrote to the Prime Minister on 13th March and asked her if she would kindly advise us why she had voted against this important amendment of Simon O’Connor and asked if she was opposed to providing a child born alive in an abortion with appropriate care. We also asked her why she voted against the amendment of Agnes Loheni MP, that sought to provide pain relief to babies being killed post 20 weeks. There has been no response to our request.

The Prime Minister stated in 2018 that she was going to lead the most transparent and accountable government that we had ever seen. Prime Minister, why then are you refusing to tell the people of New Zealand why you voted to oppose these pro-life amendments? We live in a democracy not a dictatorship, we have an absolute right to know.

For a doctor to withhold treatment and care or to deliberately kill the child born in an abortion is the serious and heinous crime of Infanticide. The charge could be homicide which on conviction could result in life imprisonment.

It is common decency to provide care for a child that is distressed and needing compassion and care. The Prime Minister said in September 2018, “If you ask me why I’m in politics, my answer will be simple: children.” Why then would she oppose giving a child born from an abortion appropriate medical care either to comfort the child or to provide neonatal care in an Intensive Care Unit? Is it because she supports the objective of an abortion, a dead baby and not a live baby?

We do not know how many babies are born alive in New Zealand from abortions, the information is not available. We do know that in Victoria following the decriminalisation of abortion that in 2012 there were 323 post 20 week abortions with 53 babies born alive and left to die.

The Prime Minister also voted against six excellent Supplementary Order Papers that sought to amend the Abortion Legislation Bill to provide increased legal protection for the welfare of women and the lives of unborn children. Why did the Prime Minister who loves children, vote to withhold increased protection for women and children?

It is significant and appalling that during the debate of the whole House on amendments to the Abortion Bill the Prime Minister did not take a call to explain why she was opposed to Simon O’Connor’s amendment or indeed any of the other amendments. This silence was perpetuated by the supporters of the Bill who refused to engage in debate and who were determined not to allow any amendment to pass to protect women and their precious unborn.

Right to Life believes that the reason for the Prime Minister’s refusal to support increased protection for unborn children is that like Andrew Little, she believes that the unborn child is not a human being and has no human rights.

This is the philosophy that motivated the Nazi Jewish holocaust, the Rwanda holocaust of the Tutsi and the Cambodian holocaust of Pol Pot. Today in our own country, it is sustaining the State funded holocaust against our own unborn children, aided and abetted by the shameful silence of the media and many churches.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Right To Life on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Search For Covid-19 Vaccines, And Our Media Woes

The government always ran the risk that if its lockdown succeeded in saving lives, it would be open to the criticism that it cried wolf. Success = overkill. Well, this has to be one of the downsides of being an island nation, and effectively remote from a global reality where tens of thousands of people are dying from this virus. In mid-March, the modelling predicted that the same could happen here, if strict measures to suppress the virus were not taken. Arguably, we should now be celebrating the fact that the lockdown has worked, and that we’ve got to this crossroads point with relatively little loss of life... More>>


ALSO:



 
 


General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Going To Level Four (and Scrapping The Olympics) Right Now

Sure, there’s a logic to having four stages of response to Covid-19, flexible enough to vary region by region. The idea being…. The stepped response will slow down the spread of the virus, minimise social panic and avoid the health system being ... More>>

ALSO:



Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 