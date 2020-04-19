Does Jacinda Ardern Support Infanticide?

Why does the Prime Minister refuse to advise us why she voted in Parliament on March 10, to oppose appropriate medical care being given to a child born alive in a late term abortion? Simon O’Connor MP had moved an amendment to the Abortion Legislation Bill that would have required a doctor who had performed an abortion that resulted in a child being born alive, to have a duty to provide the child with appropriate care and treatment. This was the same duty of care that would be given to a born child.

Prime Minister as a loving mother, why would you deny care to a new born baby struggling and pleading for life after having survived the horror of an abortion?

Right to Life wrote to the Prime Minister on 13th March and asked her if she would kindly advise us why she had voted against this important amendment of Simon O’Connor and asked if she was opposed to providing a child born alive in an abortion with appropriate care. We also asked her why she voted against the amendment of Agnes Loheni MP, that sought to provide pain relief to babies being killed post 20 weeks. There has been no response to our request.

The Prime Minister stated in 2018 that she was going to lead the most transparent and accountable government that we had ever seen. Prime Minister, why then are you refusing to tell the people of New Zealand why you voted to oppose these pro-life amendments? We live in a democracy not a dictatorship, we have an absolute right to know.

For a doctor to withhold treatment and care or to deliberately kill the child born in an abortion is the serious and heinous crime of Infanticide. The charge could be homicide which on conviction could result in life imprisonment.

It is common decency to provide care for a child that is distressed and needing compassion and care. The Prime Minister said in September 2018, “If you ask me why I’m in politics, my answer will be simple: children.” Why then would she oppose giving a child born from an abortion appropriate medical care either to comfort the child or to provide neonatal care in an Intensive Care Unit? Is it because she supports the objective of an abortion, a dead baby and not a live baby?

We do not know how many babies are born alive in New Zealand from abortions, the information is not available. We do know that in Victoria following the decriminalisation of abortion that in 2012 there were 323 post 20 week abortions with 53 babies born alive and left to die.

The Prime Minister also voted against six excellent Supplementary Order Papers that sought to amend the Abortion Legislation Bill to provide increased legal protection for the welfare of women and the lives of unborn children. Why did the Prime Minister who loves children, vote to withhold increased protection for women and children?

It is significant and appalling that during the debate of the whole House on amendments to the Abortion Bill the Prime Minister did not take a call to explain why she was opposed to Simon O’Connor’s amendment or indeed any of the other amendments. This silence was perpetuated by the supporters of the Bill who refused to engage in debate and who were determined not to allow any amendment to pass to protect women and their precious unborn.

Right to Life believes that the reason for the Prime Minister’s refusal to support increased protection for unborn children is that like Andrew Little, she believes that the unborn child is not a human being and has no human rights.

This is the philosophy that motivated the Nazi Jewish holocaust, the Rwanda holocaust of the Tutsi and the Cambodian holocaust of Pol Pot. Today in our own country, it is sustaining the State funded holocaust against our own unborn children, aided and abetted by the shameful silence of the media and many churches.

