Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Control, Covid And The Children Of Marx

Monday, 20 April 2020, 6:50 am
Press Release: New Conservative

As the Lockdown has progressed, the signs of further state control over New Zealanders’ freedoms by this Labour, NZ First and Green coalition is becoming ever more apparent.

We are seeing the state give itself more power, both through the suppression of civil liberties and the expansion of the state. Police checkpoints have been established and increased, with nearly the 300 prosecutions; we have also seen the first person imprisoned for breaching these lockdown rules. Furthermore, the government shows a lack of transparency in its refusal to show the advice given, considering they ignored advice in the first place that led to their desperate scramble.

This government has now, overseen by Andrew Little, been pitched proposals to further surveil and control the movement of New Zealanders, with one disquieting proposal being the ‘CovidCard’ — a bluetooth card that would be carried on one's person that would communicate with other cards while people move around, allowing their every movement to be tracked. This is occurring at the same time that the enforcers of government policies have already become increasingly uncomfortable and in a moral predicament about directives that have already begun to be pushed forward under this government.

One source has outlined that “...background government discussion has included the proposal that over time, police will have the right to stop you and demand your “Viral ID” and travel papers…”. If reports like this are accurate, it appears to be in line with the current authoritarian trajectory we have been witnessing.

New Conservative demands that the government stop expanding the tracking and controlling of New Zealanders in such retrogressive and Orwellian ways. Singapore, a country already under extensive surveillance, was unable to implement this process successfully due to many loopholes, so expanding the surveillance powers in New Zealand will not only be another suppressive policy to the liberty of New Zealand, it will also be another expensive failure for this government.

New Conservative were at the forefront of exposing the government’s carelessly slow reaction to Covid-19 in January; we are now at the forefront of calling the government out for its overcorrect measures that have not sensibly taken the well-being of our economy into account.

We have detailed how the Lockdown should be conducted. New Zealanders need to be given back their civil and economic freedoms, and there needs to be a return to community with some prudent measures of safety in place for some of our more vulnerable members of society.

“The expansion of state control over the movement and tracking of a nation’s people is not a new idea, but simply a progression in the policies historically attached to the ideological children of Marx: that of socialism, communism and fascism,” says Deputy Leader Elliot Ikilei.

“Beneath the seemingly gentle, shallow waves of Prime Minister Ardern's smile and calls for "kindness" lies the darker, if more honest, insidiousness of Minister Little's policies, implementing the gradual replacement of New Zealand values with the ideology that has been the most lethal in all of human history."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Conservative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Search For Covid-19 Vaccines, And Our Media Woes

The government always ran the risk that if its lockdown succeeded in saving lives, it would be open to the criticism that it cried wolf. Success = overkill. Well, this has to be one of the downsides of being an island nation, and effectively remote from a global reality where tens of thousands of people are dying from this virus. In mid-March, the modelling predicted that the same could happen here, if strict measures to suppress the virus were not taken. Arguably, we should now be celebrating the fact that the lockdown has worked, and that we’ve got to this crossroads point with relatively little loss of life... More>>


ALSO:



 
 


General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Going To Level Four (and Scrapping The Olympics) Right Now

Sure, there’s a logic to having four stages of response to Covid-19, flexible enough to vary region by region. The idea being…. The stepped response will slow down the spread of the virus, minimise social panic and avoid the health system being ... More>>

ALSO:



Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 