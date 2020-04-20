Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Taitokerau Leaders Support A Precautionary Approach To Alert Level Transition

Monday, 20 April 2020, 1:30 pm
Press Release: Te Kahu o Taonui

Te Kahu o Taonui which is a collective of Taitokerau Iwi Chairs and CEOs from Te Aupouri, Ngāti Kuri, Te Rarawa, Ngāti Kahu, Ngāi Takoto, Ngāpuhi, Kahukuraariki, Whangaroa, Ngāti Wai and Ngāti Whātua ki Kaipara have collectively acknowledged that the Government is looking to move from Alert Level 4 to Level 3.

Although, Te Kahu o Taonui understands the Crown will provide a national response with regional nuancing, we will be led by the wishes and needs of our people.

Harry Burkhardt, Pandemic Chair of Te Kahu o Taonui states, “while responding to the sentiment of our collective we have contacted key community leaders and Kaumātua. The local response is firm, they believe it is critical to stay where they are now as they do not believe they are safe yet”.

Te Aupouri and Ngati Kuri Covid19 Incident Team co-leader Sheridan Waitai has informed Te Kahu o Taonui that they will take a “phased approach to ensure that their communities are fully informed, engaged and empowered to transition through alert levels confidently and safely at their own pace. As Iwi we have developed a comprehensive communications process and have moved towards enhanced community patrols supported by the local police and the use of integrated data systems, to assist with rapid resource deployment and decision making”.

Overall as Te Kahu o Taonui Chairs, we agree that:

  • Iwi will exercise our obligations to keep our Uri safe.
  • It is important that as we respond to Covid19 we continue our focus on two critical tools, distant socialising and reinforced messaging of personal hygiene and whānau care.
  • Our decisions will be judged by our history and actions. A precautionary approach is our only principled response to a virus that has no vaccine.
  • We need to find a way to live with the ever present danger of Covid 19 in ways that keeps our whānau safe.

Signed Iwi Chairs: Harry Burkhardt (Ngati Kuri), Rick Witana (Te Aupouri), Haami Piripi (Te Rarawa), Wallace Rivers (Ngai Takoto), Margaret Mutu (Ngāti Kahu), Roger Kingi (Kahukuraariki), Murray Moses (Whaingaroa), Mere Mangu (Ngāpuhi), Haydn Edmonds (Ngāti Wai), Naida Glavish (Ngāti Whātua).

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Kahu o Taonui on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Prime Minister: Remarks On Covid-19 Alert Level Decision


Tēnā koutou katoa
Over the past few weeks I have often used my time at this podium to acknowledge the people on the frontline.
Today I want to remember the people in New Zealand who have lost someone to COVID-19, or the many more who had the terror of almost losing someone.
Throughout this pandemic there have been individuals who I have tracked the progress of. I didn’t know their names, but I knew their status. And I still get a phone call for every individual person we lose to COVID-19... More>>


ALSO:



 
 


General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Going To Level Four (and Scrapping The Olympics) Right Now

Sure, there’s a logic to having four stages of response to Covid-19, flexible enough to vary region by region. The idea being…. The stepped response will slow down the spread of the virus, minimise social panic and avoid the health system being ... More>>

ALSO:



Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 