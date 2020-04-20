Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Rail Union: Time For Innovative Long-term Thinking On Taieri Gorge Railway

Monday, 20 April 2020, 3:38 pm
Press Release: Rail And Maritime Transport Union

The union representing workers on the Taieri Gorge railway is urging the Dunedin City Council not to rush into decisions about the future of the iconic tourist attraction.
51 staff are likely to lose their job under a mothball plan announced today by Dunedin Railways Limited Board Chair Kevin Winders.

Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says the announcement is not a surprise, but is disappointing.

“The effect of the Covid-19 pandemic is unprecedented, and there have to be changes to operations. However those changes should reflect a broad, long-term view about the value of this iconic attraction.”

Innovative thinking was required around passenger/commuter rail operations using current staff and rolling stock, he says.

The Labour-led Coalition Government was moving fast on investment in infrastructure to offset the downturn, and the Green Party had just made an excellent case for new rail services for major centres in New Zealand.

“A forward looking council in Dunedin must work with the Government to explore any and all opportunities to prevent long term economic damage to the Otago region.”
The cost of restarting rail operations, especially finding skilled staff, would be considerable, says Mr Butson.

The longer mothballing went on, the greater danger the iconic brand would lose its profile, and company assets would inevitably degrade.

In the future, domestic tourism may increase and international visitors would return to some degree, he says.

The Taieri Gorge Railway was linked to the Central Otago Rail Trail and was a major attraction for the Otago region, and could not be viewed simply as a standalone business.

Dunedin Railways is now under the full ownership of Dunedin City Holdings Ltd, the business arm of the Dunedin City Council.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Rail And Maritime Transport Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Prime Minister: Remarks On Covid-19 Alert Level Decision


Tēnā koutou katoa
Over the past few weeks I have often used my time at this podium to acknowledge the people on the frontline.
Today I want to remember the people in New Zealand who have lost someone to COVID-19, or the many more who had the terror of almost losing someone.
Throughout this pandemic there have been individuals who I have tracked the progress of. I didn’t know their names, but I knew their status. And I still get a phone call for every individual person we lose to COVID-19... More>>


ALSO:



 
 


General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Going To Level Four (and Scrapping The Olympics) Right Now

Sure, there’s a logic to having four stages of response to Covid-19, flexible enough to vary region by region. The idea being…. The stepped response will slow down the spread of the virus, minimise social panic and avoid the health system being ... More>>

ALSO:



Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 