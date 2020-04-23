Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Appointment To Executive Director, Office Of Ethnic Communities Role

Thursday, 23 April 2020, 1:13 pm
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

Anusha Guler has been appointed to the role of Executive Director, Office of Ethnic Communities at Te Tari Taiwhenua the Department of Internal Affairs and will take up the role on 1 June 2020.

Ms Guler will be responsible for building relationships and partnerships, delivering advice and services to improve outcomes for New Zealand’s ethnic communities, and strengthening their inclusion and participation in the wider community. The Office of Ethnic Communities is government’s principal advisor on ethnic diversity in New Zealand. Through the group’s important work, people across society feel their lives are enriched by diversity and see diversity as a valued part of New Zealand.

Announcing the appointment, Chief Executive Paul James said “Ms Guler is a strategic and inclusive leader with proven experience leading multi-disciplinary and culturally diverse teams. I’m confident her ability to engage and build strong relationships with communities will stand her in good stead to further the important work of the Office of Ethnic Communities.”

Ms Guler says “I’m really looking forward to furthering the ambitious and progressive work programme of the Office of Ethnic Communities, and working with a motivated team to do this. New Zealand’s ethnic communities have valuable contributions to make to society, and as a team we will support them to do that and realise their aspirations.”

Anusha Guler migrated to New Zealand from South Africa in 2002 and has held senior management positions in government agencies in both countries. Ms Guler joins the Department from Wellington City Council where she has worked since 2011, most recently as Chief of Staff providing strategic advice to the Mayor, Chief Executive and Executive Leadership Team. She holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa. 
 

