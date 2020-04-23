Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

The Election Must Go Ahead As Planned

Thursday, 23 April 2020, 4:54 pm
Press Release: Outdoors Party

The NZ Outdoors Party supports the election going ahead as planned and will be ready for an election on the 19 September 2020.

"There are no excuses for the public to be denied their one in three year opportunity to vote" says NZ Outdoors Party co-leader Alan Simmons. "We, the people of New Zealand, need to have our say, and choose the make up of the government that will lead us out of the current chaos and into the brave new world that will emerge. Those seeking a delay are doing so because they see their chances of electoral success as being poor".

Alan said "Out of disaster comes opportunity. Now is the time to return power to the people, share new ways forward and let the people decide how they want New Zealand to be in the future. We need an election to provide community buy in to create a country we can be proud of. "

The NZ Outdoors Party has innovative new health, education, agriculture and democracy policies that offer a genuine choice to New Zealanders to take back their power. These are in addition to the parties original policies focused on outdoors, fishing, hunting and safe food.

The NZ Outdoors Party has been growing quickly. It has a diverse team of experts developing its policy, its membership are rapidly growing, and it will soon announce the first team of up to 40 candidates.

The planned September election will be a test for the most innovative politicians. Its an opportunity to replace the old who cannot adapt to the current challenges with a new style of leadership and politicians. NZ Outdoors Party candidates are real people who have survived and thrived in real life challenges.

Alan Said "We are excited about competing in an election with a more level playing field, where the contest depends on innovation and the quality of ideas, rather than campaign budget."

