Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

CEAC - NZ Taxpayers Don’t Bail Out Foreign Owned Corporate Media”?

Friday, 24 April 2020, 10:38 am
Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

Question made by the broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi yesterday to media folks was;

“Why on earth should NZ Taxpayers bail out foreign owned corporate media”?

  • CEAC response is;
  • Why not;
  • Because we finally need to have a public funded true "public affairs TV7 type "peoples voice channel" to cover all regional public affairs stories".

FOR EXAMPLE;

  • One issue that needs urgent coverage is the communities of HB/Gisborne who lost their public passenger and freight rail services in 2012 to Gisborne.
  • Since the damage and closure to this vital rail service was caused by a storm; - the media has never covered any public concerns about their loss of rail services here, and no efforts have ever been made since of any repairs of this rail since 2012.
  • So you can see how critical it is to need a public media again just for this case..
  • FACT; John Campbell in 2012 was the last reporter who came to Gisborne to cover this story of the loss of our rail when he was the anchor for TV three.

Even since Labour lead Government there has been no media coverage of this issue and after repeated requests to the Editors of all broadcasting companies has been made not one has come back to cover the public concerns about the rail service still not being restored for the HB/Gisborne community.

So a vital need is there now to offer a voice for community when any issue is raised as this one was and was ignored by the media since the one km of the track was washed out and has never been repaired of covered since on TV or radio networks since 2012.

CEAC solidly support Broadcasting Ministers direction to fund to restore public broadcasting amid allegations of unfair funding by private overseas corporate media.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

An in-depth article by Betsan Martin (Victoria University) and Michael Pringle (Journalist and researcher)

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

Government : Climate Target To Come Under Expert Scrutiny

Minister for Climate Change James Shaw has asked the independent Climate Change Commission to review New Zealand’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement. The purpose of the review is to ensure the NDC is consistent ... More>>

ALSO:


General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 