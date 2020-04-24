CEAC - NZ Taxpayers Don’t Bail Out Foreign Owned Corporate Media”?
Question made by the broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi yesterday to media folks was;
“Why on earth should NZ Taxpayers bail out foreign owned corporate media”?
- CEAC response is;
- Why not;
- Because we finally need to have a public funded true "public affairs TV7 type "peoples voice channel" to cover all regional public affairs stories".
FOR EXAMPLE;
- One issue that needs urgent coverage is the communities of HB/Gisborne who lost their public passenger and freight rail services in 2012 to Gisborne.
- Since the damage and closure to this vital rail service was caused by a storm; - the media has never covered any public concerns about their loss of rail services here, and no efforts have ever been made since of any repairs of this rail since 2012.
- So you can see how critical it is to need a public media again just for this case..
- FACT; John Campbell in 2012 was the last reporter who came to Gisborne to cover this story of the loss of our rail when he was the anchor for TV three.
Even since Labour lead Government there has been no media coverage of this issue and after repeated requests to the Editors of all broadcasting companies has been made not one has come back to cover the public concerns about the rail service still not being restored for the HB/Gisborne community.
So a vital need is there now to offer a voice for community when any issue is raised as this one was and was ignored by the media since the one km of the track was washed out and has never been repaired of covered since on TV or radio networks since 2012.
CEAC solidly support Broadcasting Ministers direction to fund to restore public broadcasting amid allegations of unfair funding by private overseas corporate media.