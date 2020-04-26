73% Support Personal Mobile Data Being Used For COVID-19 Tracking
Sunday, 26 April 2020, 4:30 pm
Press Release: Horizon Research Limited
9% of adults are neutral on use of personal mobile data,
16% are opposed (10% strongly) and 3% are not really
sure.
Opposition
is above average for those aged under 45 years. Support is
lowest among 25-34-year olds (61%). It is higher than the
overall average among those aged 45 or older, peaking at 65%
of those aged 65-74 years-old.
Methodology:
1,267
members of the HorizonPoll specialist nationwide online
research panel, representing the New Zealand population 18+,
responded to the survey between 7 and 12 April
2020.
The sample is weighted on age,
gender, highest education level, personal income, region and
employment status to ensure it matches the population at the
2018 Census. The maximum margin of error at a 95% confidence
level is ±2.8% overall.
www.horizonpoll.co.nz
