Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Infection Of US Military A Threat To NZ & The Pacific

Sunday, 26 April 2020, 7:41 pm
Press Release: Peace Action Wellington

“News that 26 US Navy ships and 3,500 soldiers have confirmed Covid-19 cases is an urgent and compelling reason for the New Zealand government to withdraw from participation in this year’s RIMPAC military exercise due to begin in June,” said Valerie Morse, member of Peace Action Wellington.

“RIMPAC is the world’s largest navy war preparation exercise. It happens in Hawai’i and includes militaries from two dozen countries. This is a toxic mix that will descend upon the people in Hawai’i spreading more disease, and exponentially expanding infections across the globe.”

“War and preparations for war are not an essential service. Rather they are a threat to human life and ecological health. Peace Action Wellington has joined dozens of academics and human rights organisations calling on the government to cancel New Zealand’s participation in RIMPAC in a letter to the Prime Minister.”

One of the signatories of the New Zealand letter is Hawai’i State Senator Amy Perruso who said:

"COVID-19 is demonstrating that the safety of our society depends not on military might, but mutual aid. Gathering more than 25,000 international military personnel together to practice waging war will worsen the global spread of the coronavirus and put Hawai'i's people at risk. This pandemic cannot be defeated by guns and warships. It requires that we stop funding imperialism and, instead, invest in public health and the
common good."

“Hawaiians have long called for an end to the bi-annual RIMPAC exercises because of the devastating social and ecological effects of these military exercises including increased child sex trafficking and severe degradation of vulnerable marine ecosystems. With Covid-19, the risk has dramatically increased.”

“These RIMPAC war exercises are a horrific replaying of imperial invasions of indigenous communities complete with deadly viral infections that happened throughout the Pacific in the 18th and 19th century.”

“The New Zealand government wisely acted early to ensure that Covid-19 was not spread to our Pacific neighbours. It is imperative that New Zealand continues to act responsibly in limiting the spread of the virus to vulnerable communities.”

26 US Navy ships have COVID-19 cases. Read here.

Sex trafficking of children resulting from RIMPAC. Read here.

Open Letter to Jacinda Arden to Cancel RIMPAC 2020. Read here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Peace Action Wellington on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

An in-depth article by Betsan Martin (Victoria University) and Michael Pringle (Journalist and researcher)

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:


Lockdown: Police Urge Public To Maintain Alert Level 4 This ANZAC Weekend

Police are reminding the public that New Zealand remains at Alert Level 4 this long weekend. As we move toward Alert Level 3, it is important to note that Police will continue to enforce the current restrictions until 11.59pm Monday 27 April. We will ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 