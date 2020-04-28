Help Keep Sport “Kiwi” By Taking The 101 - DFSNZ Launches Clean Sport 101

Drug Free Sport New Zealand (DFSNZ) is encouraging club level sports people to “take the 101” and learn how the sports anti-doping rules apply to them. Launched today and supported by a social media campaign fronted by former All Black and DFSNZ Board Member Keven Mealamu, Paralympian Hamish McLean and Olympians Eliza McCartney and Caitlyn Ryan, Clean Sport 101 is DFSNZ’s newest online education programme. Clean Sport 101 was developed in collaboration with the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) and the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Chief Executive Nick Paterson says “With Clean Sport 101 we now have online anti-doping education available to athletes at all levels of sport – from club netball and footy to aspiring Olympians. Taking substances that have been purchased online can damage people’s health, and end up in a ban from sport. We want to help anyone involved in sport to stay in sport, and avoid silly mistakes. “

“We hope that sports clubs will help preserve the spirit of sport by promoting this quick easy course to their members.”

Mr Paterson also hopes that parents of young athletes will find the course useful. “Parents have a strong role to play in being the consistent voice to their kids promoting safety, good health, integrity, and enjoyment of clean sport” Mr Paterson said. “Young athletes are often exposed to medications or supplements that are banned in sport under the World Anti-Doping Code and end up breaking the rules without understanding why.

“This course breaks down the anti-doping rules, it highlights some of the potential risks to athletes, such as supplement use, gives examples of how athletes can fuel their bodies the right way and shows what being banned from sport actually means.”

“DFSNZ has heard the feedback from clubs and sports organisations seeking more support to ensure that everyone who is a member of a club that is signed up to the sports anti-doping rules understands their responsibilities. Clean Sport 101 is the result. We have high levels of integrity within sport in New Zealand, and we want to work with clubs and athletes preserve that from the grassroots up. “

“This course is simple, it’s easy to understand and takes only 15 minutes.”

On completion, learners will –

• Have a basic understanding of clean sport, and why it is important.

• Know what resources are available to help you support clean sport.

Clean Sport 101 is now available online for athletes, support personnel and other members of the New Zealand sporting community. If you have any questions about Clean Sport 101 or any other DFSNZ online courses, please contact the DFSNZ Education Team on 0800 DRUGFREE or email education@drugfreesport.org.nz

© Scoop Media

