Open Letter Covid19: Calling For A Sustainable Economic Re-set

Dear Prime Minister, Ministers, MPs and Local Government,

In this time of chaos and uncertainty we must be honest with ourselves about the world at our doorstep, about what we are up against, and the opportunity we have been presented on the back of the terrible crisis that is COVID19.

We now know we can change systems in a matter of days. We know we are in the midst of a reset. We know that New Zealand is being admired on the world stage for its direct COVID19 response.

The Government has signalled the beginnings of a recession and that we must spend to get our way out. But do we have sustainable guiding principles for this spend?

We have come together to urge the Government to spur sustainable possibility into reality during this economic reset.

With opinions from contributing experts, this letter demonstrates that by combining Mātauranga Māori, technology and systems already in existence we can:

Build a strong, resilient economy

Begin living our international reputation as a green country

Respect Papatūānuku and her biophysical limits

Foster inclusive, true wellbeing for our people and the generations to come.

Doing so will result in a New Zealand with a strong, resilient, local economy that is truly sustainable and regenerative.

A country that prioritises all our people and our planet.

A country that respects that we are one with nature, not above.

This is action that science, and legally binding international agreements, require us to urgently take. What this could look like in practice is outlined in the following Key Areas provided by respective industry experts:

MĀTAURANGA MĀORI

Methodologies and Solutions From Indigenous Knowledge

Melanie Mark-Shadbolt: Kaihautū, Chief Māori Advisor at MfE, CEO at Te Tira Whakamātaki Foundation

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Unlocking Renewable Energy

David Tong, Senior Campaigner for Oil Change International

AGRICULTURE

Regenerative and Conversion Focused

Dr Mike Joy, Freshwater Ecologist and Science Communicator, Victoria University

TRANSPORT

Low Carbon Mobility

Dr Paul Callister, Economic and Social Research

WASTE & RECYCLING

Kickstarting The Zero Waste Circular Economy

Hannah Blumhardt, Zero Waste Specialist, The Rubbish Trip

It’s clear from these ideas that who is at the consulting table is of utmost importance. We urge you to give sustainable solutions the weight they deserve at a time when we have the means and motivation to implement them.

Can we as a country be agile and lead by example on the world stage by accelerating out of this with a resilient, local, sustainable economy and inspire other nations to do so too?

Or will we return to the sputtering, stalling diesel work-horse knowing, someday very soon, that beast will run out of gas?

We can only write a letter. You have the responsibility of making informed decisions that are kind to both humanity and the planet for decades to come.

KIA KAHA Leaders.

