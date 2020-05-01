Traffic comparisons show impact of changed Alert Level

The above visualisation compares a snapshot view of active heavy vehicles fitted with EROAD technology moving in our main centres, comparing before any Covid-19 restrictions were implemented with the first week of Alert Level 4 and again in Alert Level 3. This shows that 67% of these vehicles are operating in Alert Level 3 compared to just 30% in Alert Level 4.

In the midst of the GFC, transport technology company EROAD, delivered a system that automated time-consuming compliance for those operating heavy vehicles. Since launching, the company has grown into an integral partner of organisations seeking efficient and effective management of their vehicles and improved safety for their staff.

During Alert Level 4 EROAD was designated an essential service provider, on the back of organisations like the New Zealand Defence Force, St John New Zealand, the NZ Transport Agency, local councils, construction and courier companies relying on EROAD’s services to enable efficient operations, keeping supply chains and essential services open. EROAD’s unique technology has become synonymous with reliability, accuracy and the provision of better uptime which ensures organisations are able to reduce their operating costs, including easily claiming back refunds for road user charges - and that’s a big advantage in tough economic times.

EROAD is supporting other organisations to begin operating again under the Level-3 restrictions, with the company’s technology enabling paper-less operations. This provides greater protection for drivers returning to work and gives each organization the ability to easily generate reports that identify wider contact tracing should they be required.



