The Shift Aotearoa On LVR Loosening
Monday, 4 May 2020, 6:50 pm
Press Release: Community Housing Aotearoa
Last week the Reserve Bank removed the LVR restrictions
for an initial 12 month period. The reasons were three-fold:
to utilise the counter-cyclical nature of the LVR
restrictions (ie, to stimulate the economy), to avoid
confusion for banks extending lending to customers impacted
by COVID-19 in regard to LVR limits, and as a means for the
Reserve Bank itself to respond to COVID-19.
The
restrictions increased costs for some developers and
community housing providers so for some this will be a
welcome change. It is also a positive signal for families
who may access more and better support from their banks at
this time.
A submission by The Shift Aotearoa
identified potential risks associated with the change
related to the absence of other limitations on lending, and
the inability to ensure additional lending is reserved for
or reaches families in need. Read
the submission here.
Thoughts or queries on it?
CHA welcomes your engagement on this submission by The Shift
Aotearoa - please contact me
here.
-- By Brennan Rigby, Project Lead for the
Shift
Aotearoa
