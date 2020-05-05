CEAC Agrees With Govt' To Be Cautious About Fighting COVID 19

We call for Ministry of Health to test, test, test.

https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/world/2020/03/coronavirus-world-health-organisation-pleads-countries-to-test-warns-children-are-dying.html

Back in March 17th 2020 - WHO (world health Organisation) warned the global community test, test, test, everyone suspected of COVID 19 virus infections.

We have yet to complete full testing of anyone in very close contact with the public.

Today the Media is awash with suggestions we all open up the economy now but; let’s do the whole job properly by testing firstly Health Department.

So until this is done we will again spread this COVID 19 virus as we wrongly just open up the economy again.

Until Government complete the clear directions from WHO recommendations to test, test, test, to fight COVID 19 with all the controls we need to isolate any spreading of the COVID 19 virus by anyone not yet tested for the infection, we will kill our last chance to win the fight, and we will all suffer and flounder.

Simple isn’t it, when we do testing of all citizens and travellers we will have control over this virus.

We again ask Government to begin testing all the active citizens in our community firstly to see where this COVID 19 virus is hiding by the use two separate test procedures; recommended as the gold standard.

As CEAC has said before; the test statistics must now be incorporated with the current ‘swab test’ and now with - “the antibody test (also called a serology test.) which confirm all who developed immunity to Covid 19 before the virus leads to death.

Fact;

UK are claiming that early diagnosis and treatment give patients a better chance of survival.

We need proper Personal Protection Equipment. (PPE) and proper testing for COVID 19.

We at CEAC have been for many months requesting NZ Ministry of Health expand our COVID 19 testing to all citizens, and this includes all rest home workers and residents, to capture all these lost statistics in our pandemic, but the Ministry is so far not planning to include rest home workers to align us to the UK model of data collection.

FACTS:

Elderly are now most venerable and are dying in NZ now without being diagnosed if, they previously had or still have Covid 19 that is the cause of death by using two testing protocols explained below.

So clearly we not finding all the complete more accurate data and are running without adequate accurate data on this Covid 19 pandemic to save lives.

WHY?

We need to know who has actually developed immunity to the virus.

We do not have these tools at present in the test protocol

NZ Ministry of health is using only the nasal or throat swab test, which can ‘migrate’ from the nasal or throat in a few days we are being advised.

The current ‘nasal throat Swab’ coronavirus test look for the virus’ genetic material in a sample of mucus, which is usually collected by a nasal or throat swab administered by a health care worker. and only diagnose a current infection.

Whereas the antibody test (also called a serology test.) finds who develops immunity to Covid 19.

It signifies that the person has been exposed to the virus long enough that their immune system has been responding to it- which is the real gold standard now being used.

https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2020/coronavirus-testing.html

Ministry of Health must incorporate with the current ‘swab test’- “the antibody test (also called a serology test.) which confirm all who develop immunity to Covid 19, to save citizens lives and avoid false negative throat nasal swab tests.

Conduct full Covid 19 testing of all our citizens firstly and complete a full assessment of solid robust controlled ‘track & tracing’ of the Covid 19.

We must have mass testing of all our whole community firstly to have a solid ‘robust tracing process’ to fight Covid 19.

