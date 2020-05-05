Hundreds Of Greyhounds Set To Die This Season
Tuesday, 5 May 2020, 11:35 am
Press Release: SAFE
The Greyhound Racing New Zealand 2019 annual report
illustrates that 293 dogs were euthanised in 2019 due to the
industry’s failure to rehome them. A further 54 were
euthanised at the track due to critical injuries sustained
during racing.
Greyhound racing is set to restart
today, with races scheduled in Christchurch and
Whanganui.
"These dogs are bred and raced for gambling
profits, only to be discarded when they’re no longer
profitable," says SAFE Campaigns Manager Marianne
Macdonald.
Greyhound racing is legal in only eight
countries. Legislation to ban greyhound racing was passed in
2018 in the Australian Capital Territory and Florida,
USA.
"The greyhound racing industry is killing almost
a dog a day merely for entertainment and gambling profits,"
says Macdonald.
"The industry is literally betting on
these dogs’ lives. If New Zealand is to truly be a country
of animal lovers, the Government needs to ban greyhound
racing."
SAFE is New Zealand’s leading animal
rights organisation.
We're working towards a world
where animals are understood and respected in such a way
that they are no longer exploited, abused or made to
suffer.
Notes for editors:
- Greyhound Racing
NZ 2019
Report.
- Information
about greyhound racing in New
Zealand.
