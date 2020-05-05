Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Large Number Of Human Rights Enquiries And Complaints Related To COVID-19

Tuesday, 5 May 2020, 11:39 am
Press Release: Human Rights Commission

TheHuman Rights Commissionhas received 311 enquiries and complaints related to the COVID-19 pandemic between January and May 5 this year.

“COVID-19 is the most serious human rights emergency Aotearoa New Zealand has experienced since 1945.The social and economic crisis it has precipitated has touched the most basic human rights,” said Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner, Saunoamaali’i Karanina Sumeo.

“Human rights demand that measures taken during a national emergency are lawful, proportionate, fair, just, non-discriminatory, and subject to independent scrutiny. As a nation, we have human rights duties to our whanau, neighbours, workers,and wider communities.We must continue to act with fairness, respect, dignity and within the law, as we navigate these difficult times together.”

Saunoamaali’i said COVID-19is nota reason to discriminate against people because of their race,colour, ethnic or national origins, disability,gender, age, or other grounds of discrimination, or because of the status of their health.

Enquiries and complaints to the Commission so far range from allegations of racism and harassment towards Chinese and Asian people, housing discrimination based onthe status of health,funding provided to Māori and Pacific communities and not all ethnic communities, and the closure of public toilets for disabled people during the lockdown.

To help New Zealanders understand their human rights and stay informed during this difficult time, the Commission has launched a specialised COVID-19 website - covid19.hrc.co.nz

“The new websiteprovides information on human rights implications of COVID-19 andfrequently asked questions on thehuman rights dimensions ofissues including people in detention,police authority,job loss, pay cuts,older people, disabilityandfamily violence.”

“We hope this website will help New Zealanders understand why a human-rights approach is absolutely crucial in responding to this crisis,” said Saunoamaali’i.

The website also has an easy-to-access form for peopleto report human rights and COVID-19 related concerns, experiences, stories, or issues.

“We encourage people to contact the Commission by using the confidential free service on 0800 496 877, or by emailing covid19@hrc.co.nz.”

Information gathered from the new website will help inform the Commission’s advocacy on human rights on behalf of Kiwis during and beyond the crisis.

“We are committed to ensuring that violation of rights of New Zealanders is heard and addressed by duty bearers and decision-makers. We will continue to monitor and review potential human rights breaches, and provide constructive balanced advice to government, business, advocates and communities on human rights and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

Notes for Editors:

The Human Rights Commission is continuing to operate our usual enquiries and complaints process under the Human Rights Act.

People may still contact us if they feel they have been discriminated against because of their race, colour, ethnic or national origins, gender, age, or disability. Visit our website to find out more about our enquiries and complaints service.

