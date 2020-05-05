Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Move To Alter LGFA Debt Covenants To Provide More Choices For Councils Welcomed

Tuesday, 5 May 2020, 4:07 pm
Press Release: Local Government NZ

A proposal by the Local Government Funding Agency (LGFA) to lift the quantum of its debt covenants to provide more choices and capacity for member councils to raise more debt, should they choose to do so, is welcomed by LGNZ who say that it will give councils and ratepayers more options for boosting the economic recovery of their regions.

The proposal would allow rated councils with a long-term credit rating of 'A' equivalent or higher to reach a net debt to revenue ratio of 300% by 2022, which would then reduce over time to 280% by 30 June 2026.

This proposal would give councils greater headroom to co-invest in ‘shovel-ready’ projects with the Government and Crown Infrastructure Partners, as well as assist ratepayers and business owners with greater flexibility around rates.

“Even before COVID there was a lot of discussion about raising debt caps. In many cases growth councils in particular have the ability to service more debt, that can be used to develop vital infrastructure needed to tackle our housing and transport challenges,” commented LGNZ President Dave Cull.

“Councils primarily invest in long-term infrastructure, and borrowing through the LGFA has never been cheaper, so we welcome these proposed changes.”

“This is not to say rated LGFA member councils will immediately go and take on more debt – it’s for each rated council to decide on, considering that more capital expenditure will result generally in greater opex costs.”

“As we and others have pointed out, the funding and financing framework for local government is flawed because although councils own about half of the infrastructure in New Zealand, they only receive 10 per cent of all taxation revenue to support that infrastructure.”

“So while we welcome the proposal of the LGFA because we’re in exceptional times, the long-term solution to the deeper issue is to broaden local government’s revenue base and so address the funding imbalance between local and central government.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Local Government NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Trans-Tasman Bubble, And The Future Of Airlines

As the epidemiologists keep on saying, a trans-Tasman bubble will require having in place beforehand a robust form of contact tracing, of tourists and locals alike - aided by some kind of phone app along the lines of Singapore’s TraceTogether app. Nominally the Australians are ahead of us in making such an app available, but as the Australian Broadcasting Corporation has reported, the app is still not operational despite having been downloaded four million times by hopeful Australians..., the rush to create a transTasman bubble is taking place – and is being driven by an increasingly desperate business sector - before some of the most basic public health issues have been satisfactorily resolved. . More>>

 

Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

Trans-Tasman Bubble: Foreign Minister Congratulates The Warriors And NRL For Paving The Way

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today congratulated the National Rugby League and New Zealand Warriors for potentially paving the way for a future “Trans-Tasman bubble”, and thanked the Australian Government for making it possible. “Congratulations ... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Over A Thousand Workers Getting Infrastructure Back On Track

Over a thousand road and rail workers are back to work today to help kick-start the post-lockdown economy and get New Zealand moving, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 