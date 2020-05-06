Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

James Hardie jobs losses devastating

Wednesday, 6 May 2020, 3:43 pm
Press Release: E tu

Workers at James Hardie are angry to learn during Level 3 lockdown that the company intends to close their cement production plant in Penrose, putting 120 jobs on the line.

Workers were told of the plans on Tuesday, less than an hour before the company’s media release made it official – giving members little opportunity to process the news.

“Everybody is in shock, and very worried about losing their jobs, and the prospect of being able to secure another job at this particular time,” says delegate Jo Vela.

“As a long-serving employee of James Hardie, I’ve seen a lot of good people come and go. But we have never lost so many people in one sweep, as was proposed on Tuesday morning,” says delegate Brian Kogen.

“There are a huge number of ageing workers here, who are worried about future job prospects and are afraid they won’t be able to feed their families, pay rent, and cover their bills,” says delegate Tony Wilson.

One anonymous member put it bluntly: “Our bills haven’t been made redundant.”

E tū Negotiations Specialist Joe Gallagher says that the company’s move goes against everything our society needs to be doing to protect New Zealand workers and communities.

“Right now, Kiwis understand that we need a strong local manufacturing base to recover and rebuild from COVID-19. This is what will lead our economic recovery and provide much-needed stable incomes for workers,” Joe says.

“James Hardie have decided to do the opposite. After decades of decent work for Aucklanders, they’ve chosen a sadly predictably heartless and profit-driven approach.

“They have proposed to outsource all the manufacturing overseas to countries whose labour standards and conditions are well below those of New Zealand, opening up potential for serious exploitation in the name of profits.”

Joe says that the company should instead be working with E tū members on how to rebuild better beyond the crisis.

“Rebuilding better means working with unions and our members to keep manufacturing jobs in New Zealand.

“We can’t do it alone – E tū is urging the government and industries to leave no stone unturned as we find the ways to protect our jobs and industries, especially during this time of unprecedented need.”

