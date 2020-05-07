Living Streets and Footpaths4Feet applauds Generation Zero



Living Streets Aotearoa and the Footpaths4feet Coalitioni is delighted to see the position of Generation Zero on the Accessible Streets package proposed by the Government.

Generation Zero has come out on the right side of history, supporting the rights of disabled people to move about safely on footpaths without having to worry about the danger posed by having e-scooters and bicycles being used on them.

We have always said that everyone should be safe and feel safe in moving about their communities and it is heartening to know Generation Zero agrees.

The Associate Minister of Transport, Julie Anne Genter, often says she shares this view. Yet she is the one who has proposed to turn footpaths into shared paths, allowing anyone to ride e-scooters, bikes, e-bikes or other light transport devices on them, even though most footpaths are narrow and many are uneven.

Pedestrians, including disabled ones, shouldn’t have to fight for what is left over after cars have been amply provided for in their own space. It is hugely significant that Generation Zero, which typically sides with cycling, has come down on the side of people on foot.

As a youth-based organisation, they have shown their ability to understand the needs of more vulnerable kiwis - older adults and people with disabilities among them.

Care and consideration for all members of our community shouldn’t just be in connection with CoViD-19. The so-called Accessible Streets package will actually make communities inaccessible for many people – that’s hardly caring and considerate.

Submissions on the Accessible Streets package close on 20th May. Living Streets (livingstreets.org.nz) has several submission guides on its Footpaths for Feet webpage.

