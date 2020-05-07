Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Katie Nimon National’s candidate in Napier

Thursday, 7 May 2020, 11:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party


Katie Nimon has been selected as National’s candidate in Napier for the 2020 General Election.

Katie is currently the General Manager of her family’s 115-year old bus company, Nimon Luxury Passenger Transport, based in Hawke’s Bay and Taupo. Katie has been working in the business since she was 14 and is recognised as a leading influencer for Hawke’s Bay tourism.

The National Party is thrilled someone like Katie who has immense experience in business and regional tourism has put their hand up to be part of team National.

“I’m incredibly excited to be selected as the National Party’s candidate for Napier and I’m looking forward to getting out and earning Napier’s trust,” Ms Nimon says.


“I was born and bred in Hawke’s Bay and started working at Nimon’s from the age of 14 doing the jobs no one else wanted to do. I have an Executive MBA and a Bachelor’s Degree in Design from Massey University and a Diploma in Performance from Trinity College London.

“After working in advertising in Auckland I returned to the family business as Marketing Manager in 2015 and was made General Manager in 2018. The same year I was recognised as an Ambassador for Tourism in Hawke’s Bay at the annual tourism awards.


“I know small businesses and I know our community. Right now it’s hurting. But Northern Hawke’s Bay is hard working and determined, and National is right there behind you, backing you, and we will get the Bay working again,” Ms Nimon says.


Biographical Notes: Katie Nimon


Katrina (Katie) Nimon is currently the General Manager of her family’s 115-year-old bus company, based in Hawke’s Bay and Taupo.

She has an Executive MBA and a Bachelor’s Degree in Design from Massey University, and a Diploma in Performance from Trinity College London.

Katie’s first career was in advertising in Auckland, attempting to earn her stripes in the prestigious Clemenger Group Graduate Programme, going on to work for two Clemenger Group companies in print and digital production. She returned to the family business in 2015, to take up the position of marketing manager.

In 2018 Katie became the General Manager, while continuing to stamp her mark on the tourism and transport industries. In the same year, Katie was recognised as an Ambassador for Tourism in Hawke’s Bay at the annual tourism awards. She continues to advocate for both industries, and is seen as a ‘mover and shaker’ in the region.

Katie serves on the EIT School of Tourism and Hospitality advisory committee, as well as the Iona College Old Girls Association committee. Katie also works closely with Hawke’s Bay Tourism groups to help strengthen the business tourism and cruise tourism sectors.

Katie and her partner Jeremy have their own tourism project and like to spend their spare time outdoors with their two dogs, or up in Mahia with family.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Hype Around The TransTasman Bubble, And Microsoft

Arguably, one of the more irresponsible things the government could do right now would be to throw the doors wide open to non-essential travel next week at Level Two – as the tourism industry is demanding. Such a decision could easily crash our newly minted system of contact tracing, just when the shift to Level Two will be putting its national capacity to the test. Could the country really rely on hard-pressed tourism operators to run their own effective systems of contact tracing of their customers? Hmmm... More>>

 


Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Over A Thousand Workers Getting Infrastructure Back On Track

Over a thousand road and rail workers are back to work today to help kick-start the post-lockdown economy and get New Zealand moving, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 