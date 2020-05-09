Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Cannabis Advocates Call For Broader Amnesty

Saturday, 9 May 2020, 10:43 am
Press Release: Auckland Patients Group

“Legalising personal use cannabis will help considerably with what has been a long and challenging battle to give Kiwi patients access to a range of affordable products,” says Pearl Schomburg, Founder of Auckland Patients Group, and medicinal cannabis campaigning for over 20 years.

Her comments follow the Government releasing the final draft of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill which the public will vote on via a referendum at this year’s General Election.

With no certainty of the referendum passing, and even if it does, a regulated market not coming into effect for at least another two years, Auckland Patient Group implores the Government to now extend the existing medicinal cannabis amnesty for palliative patients to all patients and the carers and green fairies who support them.

“Our patients are still facing many obstructions to accessing legal products due to limited options and high pricing. Patients are also confronted with a great hesitancy to prescribe by our medical professionals,” says Ms Schomburg.

She says a good example of this has been the Auckland District Health Board continuing to maintain a departmental policy not to prescribe legal cannabis products to patients.

“We understand that these medical professionals feel that they don’t have the education, time, available products or the product knowledge to feel comfortable prescribing, not helped by all the regulation red tape.

“This has created a problem, leaving these patients open to the black market, which takes advantage of vulnerable patients that I myself have witnessed. Thankfully, green fairies have stepped up, often gifting these desperate patients with medicine, to ensure they have access to safe products - something the Government has yet to achieve.”

Ms Schomburg says while the country celebrated the passing of the medicinal cannabis bill in 2018, the system New Zealand has adopted is largely a replication of what has been put in place in the United Kingdom and Australia. Some years on, and unfortunately most British and Australian patients are still not able to access legal products, with cost, available prescribers, and product availability being the biggest barriers.

“One thing our Government did was place an order over palliative patients to enable them to use cannabis in the last 12 months of life to ease their suffering. However, there was no extension of this amnesty for their carers, green fairies or a palliative patient’s right to grow and make their own balms and tinctures. Again, while well intended, the question of accessibility of products is something the Government has fallen short on,” she says.

The patient advocate says such an extended amnesty would provide medicinal cannabis patients in Aotearoa New Zealand with a safe transition period until legal, affordable access is a reality for all patients.

While her first priority will always be to campaign for the access of safe and reliable products for medical patients, she says the Government’s Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill is now a real opportunity for patients in New Zealand.

“As it stands, Auckland Patients Group wholeheartedly endorses a yes vote at September’s referendum. Patients are desperate. Legalising personal use cannabis is a way we can see patients being able to gain access, without fear of prosecution, to safe and consistent cannabis products,” she says.

In a recent media interview Pearl Schomburg talked about her struggle as a patient.

“Since then my phone has not stopped ringing with patients needing help, most of them elderly. They feel like they have nowhere to turn and fear persecution. It really isn’t good enough. We need access to safe products now,” she says.

Auckland Patients Group was formed in 2016 to lobby government for an amnesty on all medicinal cannabis patients and their supporters, including carers and green fairies while cannabis law reform in Aotearoa New Zealand was enacted.

https://www.facebook.com/AuckPatientGroup/

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Patients Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On One Of The Shadows Over Level Two

For many New Zealanders, the imminent shift to Level Two is going to be a momentous occasion. Here’s another looming landmark likely to be just as important : the moment when our 12 weeks of access to the wage subsidy scheme finally runs out. That scheme has been the bubble protecting many of us from the full blast of the Covid-19 economic crisis. Even next week, these concerns( about what life beyond the wage subsidy will feel like) seem bound to influence just how the Level Two freedoms play out... More>>

 

Covid-19 Response: New Legal Framework As Move To Alert Level 2 Considered

A new law providing a legal framework for Covid-19 Alert Level 2 will be introduced and debated next week. “The changes will ensure that controls on gatherings of people and physical distancing are still enforceable,” Attorney-General David Parker ... More>>

ALSO:

Prime Minister: Alert Level 2 Restrictions Announced

Alert Level 2 will see significantly more activity open up across the country requiring New Zealanders to play it safe and remain vigilant so the virus doesn’t bounce back, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.
“Every alert level to fight COVID-19 is its own battle. When you win one, it doesn’t mean the war is over... More>>

ALSO:


Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2020: Responding, Recovering And Rebuilding

Hon Grant Robertson, Minister of Finance: Kia ora koutou katoa, Thank you to John Milford and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce team for hosting this event today. I know it must have been difficult pulling together an event in circumstances ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 