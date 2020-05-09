Data Says We're Ready For Level 2, But Is The Government?

“The Government must not hesitate on moving to Alert Level 2, given the last three days’ test results”, according to ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Over 22,000 people who thought they were ill have been tested and only five have tested positive.

“Significantly, the last three days’ test results reflect Level 3 conditions. People testing positive yesterday likely felt symptoms on Wednesday or Thursday meaning they contracted the virus at the end of last week under Level 3.

“We now know what the Prime Minister’s ‘waiting room’ is like. We know we are safe for discharge.

“There is no plausible reason based on the data to stall the transition to Level 2. If anything, it should be brought forward. The alternative is that we are stalling because, as with the transition from Level 4 to Level 3, the country is ready but the Government is not.

“If the Government needs Parliament to legislate so it can enforce Level 2 conditions, then the Prime Minister should tell us. People have a right to know what is happening in their country, and what is going to happen as they plan their futures.

“More importantly, businesses need certainty. The Prime Minister should confirm today that, absent a specified uptick in cases over the next three days, Level Two will come into effect this Wednesday, or even earlier.

“Out on the streets, people are organically moving into Level 2 anyway, with crowds gathering and chatting outside cafes in a way that the people themselves would have thought irresponsible just 10 days ago.

“The country is ready, but is the Government?”

© Scoop Media

