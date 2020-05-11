Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Conservative Will Not Work With The Coalition

Monday, 11 May 2020, 7:41 am
Press Release: New Conservative

Integrity: the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles.

Since 2017, New Zealand has witnessed significant incompetence from the Labour/NZF/Greens government, with examples including Kiwibuild, the 'not a slush fund' Provincial Growth Fund, firearm debacles, under/overreaction to COVID-19, Ihumātao, University fees-free, plastic bag ban, child poverty, etc; this has been accompanied by a culture of obfuscation, and an observed disdain of our democracy, evidenced by occurrences such as the hidden sex offences, severe stripping down of public time at Select Committees, Stroubeck and Hardcore relationships, hiding the signing of the UN Migration compact, police raids on innocent families, Serious Fraud Office investigation, leaked emails showing the illegality of the Lockdown, etc.

New Conservative, along with advocating for the return of democracy to the people via the implementation of the Binding Citizens Initiated Referendum, has been at the forefront in exposing and detailing the above examples and more over the last three years. This has led to an awareness of the growing danger posed by this government towards the current and future viability of the families, finances and freedoms of New Zealand.

"What Labour has done to Southside and Westside (Auckland) has sickened me," says Deputy Leader Elliot Ikilei, "they have caused much damage to the communities I grew up in and have worked in, while at the same time falsely pretending to be part of the people when, in fact, their Progressive ideology opposes our values: pushing the killing of babies to birth; race-baiting; going against the family; pushing gender ideology onto our children; removing the very freedoms that were paid for in blood by our fathers.

"The Greens have been pushing even more for the same policies, while the inaccurately-named "New Zealand First" have done little more than take bags of money while forgetting their 'bottom lines'...at least until election season."

The ideological trajectory of Labour/Green policies, actions and words, combined with the political expediency of NZF, has led New Conservative to realise that there is only one stance that can be made with integrity regarding this year's election.

New Conservative has decided to not work with the Labour party, NZF or the Greens in building a government in the coming general election.

"We are a values-based party, not votes-based," continues Ikilei, "and our integrity, both as individuals and as a party, has been hard-earned over the years of being at the frontline of our communities.

"We will not work with those who seek to replace the pillars of our great nation with the most murderous ideology in human history.

"I remind other parties who will think to use us as a subordinate," he concludes, "that we are values-based; we neither flinch nor fear, whatever coercive tactic may be applied. We will staunchly represent the families of New Zealand as an independent voice in parliament if need be.

"We strengthen families, defend democracy, and do what works, and that while outside of parliament.

"Be ready for what comes when we are in."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Conservative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On One Of The Shadows Over Level Two

For many New Zealanders, the imminent shift to Level Two is going to be a momentous occasion. Here’s another looming landmark likely to be just as important : the moment when our 12 weeks of access to the wage subsidy scheme finally runs out. That scheme has been the bubble protecting many of us from the full blast of the Covid-19 economic crisis. Even next week, these concerns( about what life beyond the wage subsidy will feel like) seem bound to influence just how the Level Two freedoms play out... More>>

 

Covid-19 Response: New Legal Framework As Move To Alert Level 2 Considered

A new law providing a legal framework for Covid-19 Alert Level 2 will be introduced and debated next week. “The changes will ensure that controls on gatherings of people and physical distancing are still enforceable,” Attorney-General David Parker ... More>>

ALSO:

Prime Minister: Alert Level 2 Restrictions Announced

Alert Level 2 will see significantly more activity open up across the country requiring New Zealanders to play it safe and remain vigilant so the virus doesn’t bounce back, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.
“Every alert level to fight COVID-19 is its own battle. When you win one, it doesn’t mean the war is over... More>>

ALSO:


Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2020: Responding, Recovering And Rebuilding

Hon Grant Robertson, Minister of Finance: Kia ora koutou katoa, Thank you to John Milford and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce team for hosting this event today. I know it must have been difficult pulling together an event in circumstances ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 