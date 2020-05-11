Level 2 A Relief To Many Businesses

The EMA says the Government’s announcement that the majority of businesses will be back to work on Thursday is a relief.

Chief Executive Brett O’Riley says he is pleased for the EMA’s 7000 member businesses, and for the country as a whole, that the focus has shifted to restoring people’s livelihoods.

"The Government trusted businesses at Alert Levels 4 and 3, and it is good to see that trust further extended at Level 2 to allow the majority of businesses to return and begin the task of restoring their own operations and the national economy," he says.

Mr O’Riley is confident that businesses will stick to guidelines to ensure the best public health outcomes, and that businesses have plans in place to manage their Level 2 responsibilities to staff and customers.

He was pleased to hear the Government acknowledge that there was a long way to go to recovery and the reference to further assistance becoming available for business.

"Our member businesses will be looking forward to hearing details of that further assistance as even at Level 2 some cannot see a way back to profitability."

"We are also very keen to hear about the Rebuilding Together budget on Thursday, which we are hoping will also be a comprehensive blueprint for the future, including doing things differently."

© Scoop Media

