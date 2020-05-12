Age Concern New Zealand Launches Freephone 0800 65 2 105

Age Concern New Zealand have a new freephone number that anyone can call to get advice and support.

Stephanie Clare, Chief Executive Age Concern New Zealand, says “As we move to level 2 we want everyone to be able to get the best information. Many older people have spoken to me about their need to reconnect with friends and family and we are happy that this re-socialisation can now start to happen.

"Older people are as able as anyone to make decisions about their own safety and we are here to help provide information and support so they can do just that," she says.

'We know not everyone has a device or access to the internet in their homes so this is one way we can make it easier for older people and their friends and family to get in touch with us and connect to our services, become a volunteer or just for a chat.

Our new freephone line is the easiest way to get connected to your nearest Age Concern branch. They are here to help or put you in touch with people who can, depending on what you need.

If you have questions, concerns or want to help out at your local Age Concern please freephone 0800 65 2 105 today.

We are here to help so please get in touch, we would love to hear from you.

© Scoop Media

