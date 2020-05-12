Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Budget: Get Future-ready Over Shovel-ready, Urges Greenpeace

Tuesday, 12 May 2020, 1:27 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

Tuesday, 12 May: Greenpeace is urging the Government to prioritise ‘future-ready’ over ‘shovel-ready’ job solutions in this week’s Covid Recovery Budget.

Greenpeace Executive Director, Dr Russel Norman, says with the budget dubbed "Rebuilding Together", the Government must look at the recovery with a long-term lens.

"We’ve heard a lot about so-called ‘shovel-ready’ projects to get people back to work, but that’s not all we need," he says.

"Jobs are a priority, but they need to be created in the right industries. We need more people working in growth areas like renewable energy, sustainable transport and regenerative farming, which have a clear future in a post-Covid world."

Norman says Greenpeace has outlined a list of future-focused projects in its Green Covid Response policy document, which was delivered to Government in late March.

"Thursday’s budget will be a defining moment for New Zealand, because it will have impacts for generations to come", he says.

"With an unprecedented injection of public money into the economy, this is a unique opportunity to build back better.

"We must be bold and forward-thinking about how we spend these billions. We cannot be left with a string of white elephants, like irrigation dams and motorways to nowhere.

"There are vital choices to make now. We must build rail, not roads, and we must invest in renewable energy, not fossil fuels. We must invest in a shift to regenerative agriculture, not prop up old ways of farming that pollute our water and drive climate emissions."

Greenpeace has also proposed that the Government creates a one billion dollar fund to help farmers make the transition to regenerative agriculture.

The Covid-19 crisis has already highlighted the importance of protecting nature. There is growing evidence that environmental destruction and the massive expansion of industrial agriculture into the wild have increased the possibility of new animal diseases, like Covid-19, transmitting to humans.

Norman says that as the post Covid-19 rebuild begins, it’s vital to use it as a moment to invest in people’s wellbeing by tackling underlying issues like inequality.

"All of us are part of nature. We must choose to protect it, and not the polluters who are trying to destroy it. For the sake of our public health, and to overcome the twin crises of the climate emergency and ecological breakdown, we must put people and planet at the heart of our Covid recovery," he says.

"In doing so, we must also honour Te Tiriti through partnership with Māori in all aspects of decision-making. Our economic response to Covid-19 must have Māori at the forefront of decision-making, and be grounded in Kaupapa Māori.

"It’s our young people who will need to deal with the debt from our economic response to Covid-19. It would be an immense injustice if we didn’t use this moment to create a more secure and resilient future for our children and grandchildren."

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to see an increase in compulsion, not freedom. Owners, employers and customers gain more freedom at Level Two for sure : but the work force ? Possibly, not so much..... More>>

 

Covid-19 Response: NZ Will Be At Alert Level 2 From Thursday 14 May


The Government has announced that New Zealand can safely move out of Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Wednesday 13 May.
Until then, we're still at Alert Level 3, and all Alert Level 3 guidance and restrictions apply.
Cabinet has decided to phase in some aspects of Alert Level 2 in order to manage the risk of stepping down Alert Levels.... More>>

ALSO:

Prime Minister: Alert Level 2 Restrictions Announced

Alert Level 2 will see significantly more activity open up across the country requiring New Zealanders to play it safe and remain vigilant so the virus doesn’t bounce back, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.
“Every alert level to fight COVID-19 is its own battle. When you win one, it doesn’t mean the war is over... More>>

ALSO:


Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2020: Responding, Recovering And Rebuilding

Hon Grant Robertson, Minister of Finance: Kia ora koutou katoa, Thank you to John Milford and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce team for hosting this event today. I know it must have been difficult pulling together an event in circumstances ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 