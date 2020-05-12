Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Children Are The Unseen Victims Of COVID-19

Tuesday, 12 May 2020, 2:00 pm
Press Release: UNICEF

UNICEF appeals for NZD $2.6 billion to meet the growing needs of children impacted by COVID-19.

UNICEF is appealing for NZD $2.6 billion to support its humanitarian response for children impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, up from NZD $1 billion requested in a similar appeal late March. This increase reflects the devastating socioeconomic consequences of the disease and families’ rising needs globally. As the outbreak enters its fifth month, the costs for supplies, shipment and duty of care are increasing dramatically.

“While we celebrate the commitment of New Zealanders to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 in Aotearoa, the pandemic continues to be a global health crisis and a child rights crisis,” said UNICEF NZ Executive Director Vivien Maidaborn.

“In April 2020, UNICEF NZ raised over $700,000 to support Kiwi families with groceries and hygiene supplies. Now we need to step up our efforts to support vulnerable communities around the world. These funds will ensure we can respond to the crisis and protect children from the knock-on effects of COVID-19.”


Access to essential services like health care and routine immunisation has already been compromised for hundreds of millions of children, which could lead to further outbreaks of potentially deadly childhood diseases like measles and a significant increase in child mortality. Meanwhile, the mental health and psychosocial impact of restricted movement, school closures and subsequent isolation are likely to intensify already high levels of stress, especially for vulnerable children.

According to a UNICEF analysis, some 77 per cent of children under the age of 18 worldwide, or 1.8 billion, are living in one of the 132 countries with some form of movement restrictions in place due to COVID-19.

Risk factors for violence, abuse and neglect are on the rise for children living under restricted movement and socio-economic decline. Girls and women are at increased risk of sexual and gender-based violence. In many cases, refugee, migrant and internally displaced children, as well as returnees, are experiencing reduced access to services and protection and increasing exposure to xenophobia and discrimination.

“New Zealand is preparing to move into coronavirus level 2 this week, but the pandemic continues to disrupt countries with weaker systems and health resources. It will take a global effort to fight COVID-19 and UNICEF’s life-saving work has never been more critical,” said Maidaborn.


UNICEF is focusing its response to the pandemic on countries with existing humanitarian crises – working both to prevent transmission and mitigate the collateral impacts on children, women and vulnerable populations, especially around access to health, nutrition, water and sanitation, education and protection.

UNICEF is working around the clock to provide governments, children and families the critical support needed to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic. However additional funding is urgently needed to build upon the life-saving results already achieved, which include:

  • Over 1.67 billion people reached with COVID-19 prevention messaging around hand washing and cough and sneeze hygiene;
  • Over 12 million people reached with critical water, sanitation and hygiene supplies;
  • UNICEF has shipped more than 6.6 million gloves, 1.3 million surgical masks, 428,000 N95 respirators, 291,000 gowns, 13,000 goggles, 63,500 face shields, 200 oxygen concentrators and 34,500 diagnostic tests for COVID-19, in support of 52 countries as they respond to the pandemic;
  • Nearly 80 million children reached with distance or home-based learning;
  • Over 10.9 million children and women receiving essential healthcare services in UNICEF supported facilities; and
  • Over 830,000 children, parents and caregivers provided with community-based mental health and psychosocial support.

Download multimedia materials: https://weshare.unicef.org/Package/2AM408W4FV9P

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UNICEF on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to see an increase in compulsion, not freedom. Owners, employers and customers gain more freedom at Level Two for sure : but the work force ? Possibly, not so much..... More>>

 

Covid-19 Response: NZ Will Be At Alert Level 2 From Thursday 14 May


The Government has announced that New Zealand can safely move out of Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Wednesday 13 May.
Until then, we're still at Alert Level 3, and all Alert Level 3 guidance and restrictions apply.
Cabinet has decided to phase in some aspects of Alert Level 2 in order to manage the risk of stepping down Alert Levels.... More>>

ALSO:

Prime Minister: Alert Level 2 Restrictions Announced

Alert Level 2 will see significantly more activity open up across the country requiring New Zealanders to play it safe and remain vigilant so the virus doesn’t bounce back, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.
“Every alert level to fight COVID-19 is its own battle. When you win one, it doesn’t mean the war is over... More>>

ALSO:


Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2020: Responding, Recovering And Rebuilding

Hon Grant Robertson, Minister of Finance: Kia ora koutou katoa, Thank you to John Milford and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce team for hosting this event today. I know it must have been difficult pulling together an event in circumstances ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 