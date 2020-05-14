Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

State Control – Loss Of Freedom

Thursday, 14 May 2020, 8:47 am
Press Release: Heartland New Zealand Party

First we had the lockdown.

Then we had what were to all intents and purposes “Government Approved” private citizen’s roadblocks.

Then we had the government releasing 317 documents online late Friday afternoon as part of a proactive release to provide COVID-19 material. A leaked memo showed the Prime Minister's office instructed ministers not to speak to the media, and that due to public buy-in the Government didn't have to explain its response to the crisis.

Now we have the Government trying to get approval for “Warrantless Powers of Entry”.

This is nothing short of a dictatorship.

The Heartland Party is totally opposed to any form of Warrantless Power of Entry for this purpose.

We have a Police Service that we are constantly told is the equivalent of any other around the world and we have a system of laws and regulations that are able to be used to control the spread of Covid-19 without the need for warrantless powers of entry.

This is a massive undermining of human rights and there is no justification for this bill.

There is absolutely no justification for the Government to take away the freedom of the population that so many New Zealanders have fought for.

If this bill passes it will be one of our greatest democratic failures ever.

The new legislation, if passed in its current state, will result in sweeping police powers unseen in this country for many years.

In its current form the legislation encroaches on the civil liberties of New Zealanders.

The bill currently lacks any explicit reference to the Government's international human rights obligations.

The Government states that the law is required for them to enforce Covid-19 Alert Level 2 rules, such as social distancing and restriction on gatherings. It would give police powers to enter homes without warrants.

It limits the range of people to whom enforcement power can be delegated and it confines the power to appoint authorised persons to persons employed or engaged by the Crown.

The proposed legislation states that only constables and enforcement officers acting under their authority can totally or partially prohibit or restrict public access, with or without vehicles, to any road or public place in an area.

These new unprecedented powers come amid speculation the Government lacked the legal power to enforce the alert level 4 lockdown, with leaked Crown law advice to the media purportedly showing police were initially told by Crown Law they had little power to enforce the rules.

Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt has expressed “deep concern” about the lack of scrutiny and rushed process for the bill.

The Commission received the exposure draft bill on Monday evening and its legal team urgently prepared a short response.

“For weeks the Government has known that we would be moving to alert level 2. It has not allowed enough time for careful public democratic consideration of this level 2 legislation. There has been no input from ordinary New Zealanders which is deeply regrettable,” Hunt said.

“This is a great failure of our democratic process. The new legislation, if passed in its current state, will result in sweeping police powers unseen in this country for many years.”

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Heartland New Zealand Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2020: What to expect from the 2020 Budget


The Finance Minister will unveil a Budget today that will set this country's economic course for years, if not decades, to come. It's the "jobs" Budget and one that will come with a hefty price tag. Grant Robertson pretty much had to throw out the Budget he'd been putting together before the Covid-19 crisis struck... More>>

 

Covid-19 Response: Law Setting Up Legal Framework For Covid-19 Alert Level 2 Passes


The law establishing a legal framework for the response to Covid-19 has passed its final reading and will become law in time for the move to Alert Level 2 tonight.
This is a bespoke Act designed specifically to stop the spread of COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Cuts: Changes To Remuneration Authority Act

Hon Chris Hipkins Minister of State Services The Government will today introduce legislation that will enable the Remuneration Authority to make temporary reductions to the salaries of elected politicians and senior public officials. In April, the ... More>>

ALSO:

Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2020: Responding, Recovering And Rebuilding

Hon Grant Robertson, Minister of Finance: Kia ora koutou katoa, Thank you to John Milford and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce team for hosting this event today. I know it must have been difficult pulling together an event in circumstances ... More>>

ALSO:

National: Practical Steps Needed For NZ China Trade
The Government needs to take all practical steps to ensure that New Zealand’s trade with China remains within the spirit of our Free Trade Agreement, National’s Trade spokesperson Todd McClay says. “This follows comments by the Foreign Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Human Rights Commission: HRC Deeply Concerned About COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill

The Human Rights Commission is deeply concerned about the lack of scrutiny and rushed process for the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill. “For weeks the Government has known that we would be moving to alert level 2. It has not allowed enough time ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 