Correction: $727,000 Spend On Face Recognition Was Separate To Clearview Initiative

In a correction to a statement released yesterday, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Jordan Williams confirms:
“It’s now our understanding that the $727,000 NZ Police spent on a facial recognition initiative is separate to the Clearview initiative covered by Radio New Zealand yesterday.”
“The documents we released related to an initiative with Dataworks Plus, which was also not run past the Privacy Commissioner.”
“The price of the Clearview trial is separate and unknown. This means that the total Police spend on facial recognition initiatives will be even higher than we thought.”
“Our apologies to the Police: it didn’t cross our mind that they were spending money on two different facial recognition schemes at once.”