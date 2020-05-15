Advocates Disappointed No Increase In Benefit Levels, Or Thresholds In Budget

Kay Brereton National Beneficiary advocate says,

“It's good news the government is investing in housing and in policies to help those who have lost their jobs to re-train. Adopting and developing active labour market policies to facilitate people being able to re-train and stay upskilled, was one of the key recommendations of the WEAG report.”

“I am disappointed in the lack of commitment to increase benefit levels in line with the WEAG recommendations; while benefits were increased by $25 per week on 1 April, for many people saw little improvement in their overall financial position as the increase resulted in a decrease in their supplementary assistance.”

“The extension of the subsidy may defer the impact of this financial crisis on some families, and keep people closer to the workforce, but it is likely that we are going to see a huge number of people trying to survive on inadequate benefits in the near future. The transition to benefits may start soon, with the first of the subsidy payments due to run out in early June.”

“Advocates have heard from those on the subsidy frustrated that their weekly subsidy payment is $1.34 over the limit to give them access to a food grant or to any W&I loans to meet bills such as electricity or phone.”

“It is very disappointing that these thresholds were not adjusted, and we expect there will be many families struggling on reduced income often having moved from a two income household to sa single income who do not qualify for benefit”

“I worry there will be hard times to come for many families and that food insecurity will become a big problem as households find they have little or no money to spend on food after meeting their fixed costs.”

