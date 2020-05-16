Project Censored Cosponsors Historic Conversation Between Amy Goodman, Noam Chomsky, And Stan Cox

Amy Goodman in Conversation with Noam Chomsky and Stan Cox on The Green New Deal and Beyond

May 19, 2020 | Tuesday | 3:00 pm

Virtual event

Presented by City Lights & Democracy Now!

Amy Goodman (virtually) joins Noam Chomsky and Stan Cox in a livestreamed discussion about the prospects for the Green New Deal, how the pandemic does – and does not — affect the struggle for climate and economic justice, and more.

Amy Goodman is a broadcast journalist, syndicated columnist, investigative reporter, and the host and executive producer of Democracy Now! She joins us from New York City.

Stan Cox is the author of the new book The Green New Deal and Beyond just published by City Lights. He joins us from Salina, Kansas.

Noam Chomsky, author of the foreword to The Green New Deal and Beyond, is a scholar, academic, and author of numerous books including Because We Say So with City Lights. He joins us from Tucson, Arizona.

CO-SPONSORS: Alternative Radio, Codepink, Counterpunch, Haymarket Books, The Institute for Social Ecology, Post-Carbon Institute, Post Growth Institute, Project Censored,Research and Degrowth, Truthout

Hosted By

City Lights Books

Tickets

The event is free but requires preregistration.

