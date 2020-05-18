Call For Submissions On Review Of Standing Orders 2020

The closing date for submissions is Thursday, 31 October 2019

During each term of Parliament, the House of Representatives looks at how it can work more effectively over the next three years. This process is called the ‘Review of Standing Orders’ and this review is now taking place.

The Standing Orders are the rules of the House. They detail how it carries out its work. With changes in law, social expectations, technological advances and evolving political culture, conducting regular reviews of House procedures and practices is essential to keeping Parliament relevant and effective.

The review does not have fixed terms of reference, and the committee welcomes any suggestions about how to improve Parliament. Parliament represents New Zealanders and this is your chance to have your say on how it works.

