Are We Doing Enough For Those Who Serve In Our Military?

New Zealanders across the country honoured our military service personnel by standing in their driveways in a show of respect and support this Anzac Day. But should we be doing more for those who serve our country?

Finding out how New Zealanders feel about service personnel and what our country does for them is the aim of a nationwide survey opening today.

The Veterans’ Advisory Board, which reports directly to the Minister for Veterans, is leading this survey. Board Chair Leith Comer said, “We want as many people as possible to have their say on whether we should have a Kawenata – a written promise or agreement – between service personnel and their whānau, the Government and the people of New Zealand.

“A Kawenata could formally recognise the contribution of service personnel and their whānau. And give an undertaking that they should not be disadvantaged or left behind because of their service.”

“What we ask our service personnel to do can have an impact on their lives and their whānau. Our Board believes it’s time for service personnel to receive the recognition and support they need. We wish to gauge whether other New Zealanders think that too.”

The online survey missionfeedback.co.nz is open to all New Zealanders. Discussions will also be held with iwi, business, community and representative organisations, and service providers.

Mr Comer said, “The Board will report back to the Minister for Veterans in early August with the results and recommendations for possible next steps. In the meantime, please have your say by 7 June, and share the survey with your whānau and friends.”

