Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Visionweek: It’s About Our Future

Tuesday, 19 May 2020, 9:57 am
Press Release: Infrastructure New Zealand

“We are proud to support the Visionweek web summit, which will start the conversation on a national vision for New Zealand,” says Paul Blair, CEO of Infrastructure New Zealand.

“Visionweek runs from 8-12 June. It is a free, inclusive opportunity for individuals, businesses, iwi and communities to share their vision for what the well-being of New Zealanders should look like in 5, 10, or 50 years.

“A national vision will give purpose and direction to $100 billion worth of public spending and will heavily influence the remaining $200 billion of private spending in our economy.

“The COVID-19 crisis showed us that an aligned nation of five million can achieve world-leading results when we know what we’re trying to achieve.

“With a vision to give us the ‘why?’, a long term, integrated national plan is possible, providing clarity on what is important, where, how and who is responsible for delivery. With a long-term plan for the success of our country, we can generate ‘additional effort’ from people and communities towards our shared goals.

“It is time to focus on the comparative strengths we have as a nation, including our early exit from COVID lockdown. We also need to address some of the critical areas where New Zealand lags OECD peers such as housing quality and affordability, equality of opportunity, productivity and addressing climate change.

“Our Finance Minister in his pre-Budget speech said “there are few times in life when the clock is reset. Now is the time we should address these long-term issues. It is a privilege many countries won't have. It's not one we should squander,"

“A series of fantastic speakers will put forward their ideas on five daily digital TV programmes as a thought starter for hearing what you, as organisations and as individuals, believe our country should look like.

“Speakers include Peter Beck, Frances Valintine, Tamati Kruger, Sir Peter Gluckman, Kate Boylan, Shamubeel Equab, Dr Rod Carr, Rachel Taulelei, Sir Stephen Tindall, Nicole Rosie and Rod Drury amongst many more.

“We urge all our members and their staff to register for the summit at visionweek.co.nz, and to start thinking about how they can contribute to this shared vision. Participants should post their ideas, videos, polls or other content using the #visionweekNZ hashtag on Linkedin, Facebook or Twitter, so these ideas can be shared through the platform.

“To learn more about how your team can get involved in #visionweekNZ, you could register for one of two briefings where the Visionweek team will outline how to get involved. Click this link for a session today, and this link for the Thursday session.

“We have a rare opportunity to set a long-term vision and create a national strategic plan for New Zealand to lift the wellbeing of all New Zealanders - we now look forward to your engagement to bring these ideas forward,” says Blair.

Visionweek is made possible by the support of multiple partners, including Sustainable Business Council, the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, InternetNZ, the Ministry for the Environment, Infrastructure New Zealand and ASN Media.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Infrastructure New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Govt’s Attempts At Poaching The Soft Centre-right Vote

More than once in the past few days Finance Minister Grant Robertson has been at pains to thank both his predecessors - Michael Cullen and Bill English - for the way they paid down government debt. As a result of the Cullen/English double act, New Zealand is unusually well placed to cope with the borrowing that will be required for us to rebuild in the wake of Covid-19. If only the UK, the US and Japan had been blessed with Finance Ministers one half as prudent!.. More>>

Scoop Team - Budget 2020 Full Coverage

ALSO:



 
 

Poll: Labour Lifts, National Falls

The latest Newshub-Reid research poll* shows the Covid-19 pandemic has propelled Labour into a position where it could govern alone. It has climbed to 56.5% - an increase of 14 percentage points. The pandemic has dealt National a devastating blow, ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19 Response: Law Setting Up Legal Framework For Covid-19 Alert Level 2 Passes


The law establishing a legal framework for the response to Covid-19 has passed its final reading and will become law in time for the move to Alert Level 2 tonight.
This is a bespoke Act designed specifically to stop the spread of COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

ACT: Parliament Quits MP Cut Pay Debate To Go Home Early

“In an outrageous move, Parliament has today passed voluntary MP pay cuts and avoided any debate over whether to make them compulsory and transparent”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.... More>>

ALSO:

Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

National: No Show By Treasury Shows Govt In Full Dismissal Mode

Treasury’s last minute decision not to bother showing up at the Epidemic Response Committee shows an arrogant Government that’s happy to dismiss scrutiny, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. “Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh was ... More>>

ALSO:

Level 2: Up To 50 To Be Allowed At Funerals – If Strict Public Health Measures Are In Place

The Government has emphasised the significant risk of COVID-19 spreading at funerals and tangihanga and the extra personal responsibility required to limit the spread, as it expands the number of people allowed to attend at COVID-19 Alert Level 2. More>>

ALSO:

National: Practical Steps Needed For NZ China Trade
The Government needs to take all practical steps to ensure that New Zealand’s trade with China remains within the spirit of our Free Trade Agreement, National’s Trade spokesperson Todd McClay says. “This follows comments by the Foreign Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Human Rights Commission: HRC Deeply Concerned About COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill

The Human Rights Commission is deeply concerned about the lack of scrutiny and rushed process for the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill. “For weeks the Government has known that we would be moving to alert level 2. It has not allowed enough time ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 