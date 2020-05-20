The Integrity Party Of Aotearoa New Zealand

Newly formed political party The Integrity Party of Aotearoa New Zealand is described as a progressive-centre party for modern New Zealand.

Marketing themselves as "the best of both sides" Integrity NZ will stake their claim for the September 2020 election, with policy which will cover transport, the economy, the environment and governance.



Central to Integrity NZ's values is the Māori philosophy of Hauora.

Best translated into English as "Wellbeing", the philosophy takes a holistic approach to the wellbeing of a person by describing a balance between the four aspects of a person:

Taha Tinana (physical health), Taha Hinengaro (mental and emotional health), Taha Whanau (social life) and Taha Wairua (spirituality and personal beliefs)

Integrity NZ views New Zealand Government as also having important cornerstones which must also be keep in balance:

The People, The Environment, The Economy and Governance.

To best target these four cornerstones, Integrity NZ have identified three Pou (core values) for their policy.

Hauora

Equality

Integrity

Integrity NZ’s kaupapa (mission statement) is:

“to guide our country toward an environmentally conscious future which harnesses innovation, establishes kaitiakitanga for our environment, and prioritises wellbeing within our community.”



Leading the newly formed party is Wellington Business Woman Helen Cartwright, previously Secretary of Sustainable New Zealand.

Cartwright says:

“I’m amazed at how quickly we’ve gathered together the most incredible group of people; people that are passionate, and are committed, and have genuine shared visions. So we are going to create a new voice in politics. And it will be one which can work for all of modern New Zealand.”

Cartwright has joined with Wellington based Arts Manager, and Conservation and LGBT+ Advocate, Troy Mihaka.

Mihaka says:

“Working with a strong whaea pākehā like Helen has been phenomenal. Helen carries her care and consideration for others at the forefront of everything she does, and that passion for others has energised our team towards winning a place in parliament at the upcoming election.

The Party was launched today through Video Conferencing service ZOOM, and simulcast to Facebook Live. A decision which Cartwright says was chosen to respect the COVID-19 Social Distancing restrictions.

The event was attended by a small group of supporters (less than the maximum 10 allowed under COVID requirements), and is still available to watch online at www.facebook.com/integrityANZ.

Integrity NZ will run a mix of electorate candidates and list only candidates from across New Zealand.

Further information can be found on the Integrity NZ website, www.tipanz.org.

