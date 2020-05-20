Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government Releases Contact Tracing App - Expert Reaction

Wednesday, 20 May 2020, 4:30 pm
Press Release: Science Media Centre

 

The New Zealand Government has released a contact tracing app to help people keep a record of their movements amidst Alert Level 2.

The announcement comes after weeks of uncertainty regarding when, and if, it would arrive and what technology would be employed.

The SMC asked experts to comment on the app.

Professor Dave Parry, Head of Department of Computer Science, Auckland University of Technology, comments:

“The COVID-19 App developed for New Zealand is relatively simple. Effectively, it records where you have been and when, so that you can tell the contact tracing team if you have potentially been in contact with COVID-19. It also records your contact details which may also be used by the contact tracing team.

“The Singaporean and Australian apps use Bluetooth to detect who you have been in contact with – as long as they also have the app. Bluetooth apps can only give approximate distances to other people and usually need more power, meaning you have to charge the phone more often. They also need everyone to use the app and usage has been very low at around 10-15% in Singapore.

“The NZ app just records where you have been using its own QR codes to ‘check in’ to places. This is technically much simpler – we are already doing this recording as we check-in to shops, etc. However, because there are many different apps and paper-based ways of doing this, getting the data quickly to the contact tracing team is hard, and following up contacts quickly is very important so that they don’t infect others. This was an issue early in the outbreak – many health IT systems don’t talk to each other so following up people from different regions was slow.

“The advantages of this approach are that it supplies exactly the information needed by the contact tracing team and won’t add lots of other information about probably non-significant contacts. It doesn’t depend on everyone using it, unlike the Bluetooth approach, and it should use less power. It should not release any private location data unless you need to be contact-traced and that is covered by privacy law anyway. It puts the onus on contact tracing very much onto the contact-tracing team, rather than being a ‘personal’ warning system. It depends on people checking in accurately, although I think most people will be happy doing that although the onus is on you to remember to do it.

“The biggest issue with this app is that it doesn’t really bring much benefit to the person using it. It doesn’t replace the check-in systems to businesses or even allow you to automatically send your history to the contact tracing team, although this is promised. I found the interface to set it up rather clunky and I suspect a lot of people will give up. It also asks for a lot of information (admittedly voluntary) that it doesn’t need. People are used to very easy-to-use apps and for something designed to be used by the whole population this feels like a government app. Not impossible to use, but not delightful either. I think this will be a major issue in terms of the value of this app.

“In terms of privacy and security, two-factor authentication – usually something you know and something you have – can be set up, but that is complicated. I would strongly support releasing the source code for this app so that the security community can test it and examine it; this is a much more reliable way of protecting data than ‘security by obscurity’.”

No conflict of interest.
 

Dr Andrew Chen, Research Fellow, Koi Tū – Centre for Informed Futures, University of Auckland, comments:

“The new government COVID-19 app is really designed to help manual contact tracers get more of the information they need: up-to-date contact details for people, and helping people remember where they have been over the last 31 days. The app is relatively simple but it has good privacy and security protections in place, and appears to be safe to use. It is not the Bluetooth or proximity tracking solution that people may have heard about overseas, particularly in Singapore or Australia. We should view this as ‘manual contact tracing plus a little bit more information’ rather than fully automated contact tracing. The Ministry of Health may be adding more features in the future but users will be notified about this.”

No conflict of interest.
 

Associate Professor Malcolm Campbell, GeoHealth Laboratory, University of Canterbury, comments:


“This new app, NZ COVID tracer, or the digital diary, is a useful supplement to the hard graft of contact tracing. There are still two main ways to keep ourselves safe; washing our hands and social distancing. But this new app allows us to keep track of the where, when and who of our movements to help us contain the virus quickly if there is any flare up in cases we need to know. Where, when and who: where we have been, when we were there and who we were with.

“The app allows us to keep track of our three ‘Ws’ by recording this important where, when, who information. I track myself everywhere on a mobile app on my smartphone to understand my location history, so this government app is less invasive than some of the other tracking that already goes on in the background for many of us. If we check into a place on social media, it is similar to that. But, unlike apps from technology companies, it would appear that we are in control of our data. In other words, there is plenty of control in the hands of citizens, we have a choice to share the data, which is good.

“The slight downside is that the app wasn’t released sooner, as it can be a little confusing scanning and checking in multiple times, and some business have got their own solutions already, but I’m sure we will get there, despite some teething problems.

“The other important point is that any app or technological solution like this ignores or excludes those who don’t have access to smartphones and apps: the ‘digital divide’. That’s when pen and paper are the solution.

“I’ve downloaded the app and I will be using it, if we all can, that would be great!”

No conflict of interest.

© Scoop Media

Science Media Centre NZ

Science Media Centre

Our aim is to promote accurate, evidence-based reporting on science and technology by helping the media work more closely with the scientific community.

The Science Media Centre is New Zealand's only trusted, independent source of information for the media on all issues related to science. Thousands of news stories providing context from and quoting New Zealand researchers have been published as a direct result of our work.

Contact Science Media Centre NZ

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The (Lack Of) Alternatives To Simon Bridges

Spin the roulette wheel. The suggestion that tomorrow’s headline poll numbers will decide the fate of Simon Bridges is a fairly extreme example of poll-driven politics. Still, we are where we are. On past evidence, the Colmar Brunton poll is kinder to National than other polls, so what’s the survival line? Is 35% good enough for a thumbs up, or bad enough for a thumbs down once you take the “plus or minus three per cent margin of error” into consideration... More>>

 


Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19 Response: Law Setting Up Legal Framework For Covid-19 Alert Level 2 Passes


The law establishing a legal framework for the response to Covid-19 has passed its final reading and will become law in time for the move to Alert Level 2 tonight.
This is a bespoke Act designed specifically to stop the spread of COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

ACT: Parliament Quits MP Cut Pay Debate To Go Home Early

“In an outrageous move, Parliament has today passed voluntary MP pay cuts and avoided any debate over whether to make them compulsory and transparent”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.... More>>

ALSO:

Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19: Tracer App Released To Support Contact Tracing

The Ministry of Health has today formally released the NZ COVID Tracer app to support contact tracing in New Zealand. Kiwis who download the app will create a digital diary of the places they visit by scanning QR codes displayed at the entrances to ... More>>

ALSO:

National: No Show By Treasury Shows Govt In Full Dismissal Mode

Treasury’s last minute decision not to bother showing up at the Epidemic Response Committee shows an arrogant Government that’s happy to dismiss scrutiny, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. “Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh was ... More>>

ALSO:

Level 2: Up To 50 To Be Allowed At Funerals – If Strict Public Health Measures Are In Place

The Government has emphasised the significant risk of COVID-19 spreading at funerals and tangihanga and the extra personal responsibility required to limit the spread, as it expands the number of people allowed to attend at COVID-19 Alert Level 2. More>>

ALSO:

National: Practical Steps Needed For NZ China Trade
The Government needs to take all practical steps to ensure that New Zealand’s trade with China remains within the spirit of our Free Trade Agreement, National’s Trade spokesperson Todd McClay says. “This follows comments by the Foreign Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Human Rights Commission: HRC Deeply Concerned About COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill

The Human Rights Commission is deeply concerned about the lack of scrutiny and rushed process for the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill. “For weeks the Government has known that we would be moving to alert level 2. It has not allowed enough time ... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 