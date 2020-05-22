Changes In Faith Based Gatherings Brings Joy In Communities
Friday, 22 May 2020, 10:21 am
Press Release: International Muslim Association of New Zealand
Chnages in faith based gatherings brings joy in
communities, Said Tahir Nawaz, President of International
Muslim Association of New Zealand.
Police has today
confirmed its operating guidelines for staff enforcing
potential breaches of Alert Level 2 restrictions at places
of worship.
Gatherings of more than 10 people are not
permitted except where people or groups can remain 2m away
from each other. Unless people can be kept 2m apart at a
religious ceremony, numbers must be limited to 10 (with
exceptions for funerals/tangihanga), and have appropriate
contact tracing systems in place.
"We faith based
communities have followed government guidelines and
co-operated in the implementation of Govt guidelines. There
was a bit of disappointment on various faith based
communities when Restrictions were uplifted for restaurants
and bars, where risk factor is much higher for covid 19."
Said Mr
Nawaz
