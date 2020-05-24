Ngāti Hine Release Marae Guidelines Toolkit

Te Manawaroa o Ngāti Hine, the Ngāti Hine Covid-19 Emergency Response Taskforce have partnered with Te Maara a Hineāmaru to release a Marae Guidelines Toolkit to support hapū and marae trustees. The group have created a resource toolkit that addresses the practicalities of gatherings for hui-mate known also as tangihanga (bereavements) and other hui carried out at marae. The toolkit aims to support the practicalities of the Level two Covid-19 precautions set out by the government in a bid to continue protecting whānau and community health and wellbeing.

While each marae works under its own rangatiratanga and autonomy, the guidelines have been created to provide practical support for whānau and hapū members who may be struggling to grapple with how to practice tikanga while keeping whānau safe.

Hongi, harirū and embracing whānau members particularly when someone passes is an important part of supporting the grieving family at hui-mate and the impacts of Covid-19 means these tikanga (protocols) are restricted. “We acknowledge this is a tough time for grieving whānau and support our marae to make wise decisions in hosting hui-mate,” said Pita Tipene, chair of Te Manawaroa.

While the Ministry of Health provides national guidelines, a part of the Te Manawaroa strategy has always been to look at how any national policies to combating Covid-19 can be localised to a Te Tai Tokerau and Ngāti Hine context.

Huhana Lyndon, planner for Te Manawaroa o Ngāti Hine says, “The guidelines have been developed as a support to marae trustees and hapū leaders who are more often than not volunteers supporting their marae at a local level. It is intended to be practical and helpful to our whānau, while ensuring we continue to show manaakitanga on our marae under Covid-19 level two conditions.”

Te Manawaroa o Ngāti Hine’s marae guidelines prompt whānau and each marae’s leadership to have a plan. That plan includes how to host hui on the marae in a practical way, how to contact trace people, health and safety, food handling and koha considerations. “Many aspects of hosting hui day to day are taken for granted. Through this toolkit we encourage whānau to plan ahead before taking hui to their marae.” said Huhana Lyndon.

The Marae Guidelines Toolkit will be accessible for whānau via social media and email see:

Ngāti Hine a Hineamaru https://www.facebook.com/NH.Hineamaru/

Ngāti Hine FM https://www.facebook.com/radioNgātihinefm/

Email communications@nhht.co.nz for the full PDF version of the Marae Guidelines Toolkit

For the Ngāti Hine Support Line Call: 0800 737 573

