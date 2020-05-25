Green Party Unveils Its Candidate List For The 2020 Election

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government.

Using the most democratic list selection process in the country, the final list was voted on by Green Party members following the draft list which was finalised in April.

“I am proud to be entering the 2020 race with an exceptional group of people who I am confident will lead the Greens back into the heart of Government this September,” said Green Party Co-leader James Shaw.

“As our country faces new and unprecedented challenges together, it’s critical that the Greens continue our work building fairer, more resilient communities that are fit for the future.”

“Our people are what make us different. I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside many of our candidates in Parliament the past three years and welcome the fresh voices who are bringing even bigger, bolder and more diverse ideas to the table,” said Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson.

“Our candidate list truly reflects 21st century Aotearoa. Our returning MPs are joined in the top 20 candidates by young climate fighters fresh off the School Strikes, new Māori and Pasifika voices, an environmental lawyer, a psychotherapist with a passion for improving access to mental health, and a first generation Latin American immigrant.”

“Our Green team is brimming with dedicated and experienced leaders from diverse backgrounds who are ready to get to work building a future where the government does more, faster to protect our planet and make sure everyone is treated equally,” said Shaw.

“We are a force to be reckoned with and are entering this critically important race more united and determined than ever.”

List of candidates:

Marama Davidson - Tāmaki Makaurau James Shaw - Wellington Central Chlöe Swarbrick - Auckland Central Julie Anne Genter - (list only) Jan Logie - Mana Eugenie Sage - Banks Peninsula Golriz Ghahraman - Mt Roskill Teanau Tuiono - Palmerston North Dr. Elizabeth Kerekere - Ikaroa Rāwhiti Ricardo Menéndez March - Maungakiekie Steve Abel - New Lynn Teall Crossen - Rongotai Scott Willis - Taieri Kyle MacDonald - Epsom Lourdes Vano - Manurewa John Ranta - Ōhāriu Lawrence Xu-Nan - Pakuranga Luke Wijohn - Mt Albert Kaya Sparke - Rotorua Jack Brazil - Dunedin James Crow - Napier Elliot Blyth Richard McIntosh - Hutt South Gerrie Ligtenberg - Rangitata

© Scoop Media

