The Auditor-General’s Strategic Intentions To 2025

We’ve published The Auditor-General’s strategic intentions to 2025.

Our strategic intentions describe the outcomes and impacts we are ultimately working towards, and the strategy we have developed to help get us there.

Every three years, we publish our strategic intentions in keeping with Part 4 of the Public Finance Act 1989. Reassessing our strategic intentions helps to ensure that our strategic direction remains responsive to the challenges of our wider environment, and our work is focused on the issues that matter most to New Zealand.

In this edition of our strategic intentions, we have included information about our medium-term strategy to 2021 and our organisation development plan. Together, these two documents provide a more complete picture of what we are focusing on to enable us to be successful. We also note the changes that we are seeing in New Zealand and globally, including the response to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The ultimate outcome we seek is that Parliament and New Zealanders have trust and confidence in the public sector. For this to happen, the public sector has to perform well and provide reliable, meaningful, and timely information so it can be held accountable. Everything we do is directed towards achieving these outcomes.

Blog post: Auditing public organisations during Covid-19

Covid-19 might have consequences for the audit of public organisations' accountability statements and for the messages included in their audit reports. We've published a blog post that sets out some questions for organisations to consider and looks at how Covid-19 might affect this year's audit reports.

