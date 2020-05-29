Lax reporting of wage subsidy audits will encourage fraud

The Government’s lax approach to monitoring wrongful wage subsidy claims sends a dangerous message, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.
Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “The Government must regularly release figures highlighting how much money has been reclaimed due to wrongful applications, and how many audits have led to prosecution. This isn’t just for the sake of transparency – we need to send a clear message that wage subsidy applications are being scrutinised, and that the policy is not an invitation to rip off the taxpayer.”
“Wage subsidies paid out so far equate to $6000 in new debt for every New Zealand household. New Zealanders deserve every assurance that this funding isn’t being snatched up by those who don’t need it.”
