Against Police Brutality, Against Racism, Against Fascism

Wednesday, 3 June 2020, 8:10 am
Press Release: Tamaki Anti-Fascist Action

"George Floyd was not the first, nor will he be the last, to have been denied his human rights as the police officers murdered him. Their names, overseas and in New Zealand are so many, over so many years, and their stories are all so different - yet they retain one essential thread. The police killed them. They killed them knowing that there would be little to no consequences, little to no justice, little to no solace for the families of the dead.

Over the last few days, journalists and legal observers in the United States of America have been deliberately targeted and maimed by heavily armed police. Non-protesting members of the public have been fired upon and injured with rubber bullets, tear gas and paint projectiles. Footage has even shown the police deliberately targeting civilians who remained on their own property, with a cry of "Light them up" preceding a volley of paint-balls aimed at driving those civilians back into their homes.

We see the video evidence of what is occurring, and we are told not to believe our own eyes. We are told that the people on the streets who are telling their stories of oppression, discrimination and violence brought upon them by the state do not exist. We are told that the real enemy is not the one kicking old men and women to the ground, blinding people with rubber bullets and driving cars into crowds - that they are the ones who are there to protect us and, most of all, ever-sacred private property.

And yet the stories we see pushed by officials of the USA, is disingenuous and misleading characterisation.

The President of the United States of America plans to designate “ANTIFA” (his capital letters) as a terrorist organisation. The leader of the most powerful militarised nation has decided that anti-fascism is a greater threat than the numerous far-right organisations who have terrorised and murdered for years - often in collaboration with or without interference from US Police departments.

Anti-fascism has no leadership. Anti-fascism has no organisation. Anti-fascism has no structure. It has often always grown from communities under threat from those who would happily condemn them to live in constant fear of violence, intimidation and extermination.

The last century saw a world against a group of nations where fascism had gained power. And yet after that war, in the UK and the USA - two states which congratulated themselves on defeating fascism - fascism still lived, still organised and still terrorised the streets. And it was anti-fascists, like the 43 Group, who were instrumental in driving these organisations into irrelevance and extinction where the state and the police were unwilling to.

To quote Angela Davis, "In a racist society, it is not enough to be non-racist, we must be anti-racist". Equally in a time where fascism one again rises, it is not enough to not be a fascist, we must be anti-fascist. In word, in action. It is everyone’s right to be an anti-fascist.

Anti-fascism is a human right. We all have the right to be free from the oppression of those who wish to divide us by our religion, our ethnicity, our country of birth. We all have the right to stand up for our brothers and sisters, siblings and cousins when they are under attack. We all have the right to be safe from our governments, and safe from the police forces that protect them.

These rights have been denied to George Floyd, Sandra Bland, Trayvon Martin and so many others. In response to this, the President wishes to strip these rights from millions of people and to set the state upon them for speaking out against the institutional racism of that state.

We stand here today in solidarity with them, to demand justice for all of those murdered by the state. They must understand that black lives matter, that this is not negotiable. That we stand for the human right to live without fear of murder by unaccountable police forces, but also to fight against fascism wherever it rises.

We also stand here to demand our own police forces do not embark on a similar path of militarisation that has brought nothing but escalation, terror and death to the communities the police insist they are protecting.

In New Zealand the police slogan is Safer Communities Together, but how safe can communities be with officers holding automatic weapons during routine traffic stops? When our Māori and Pacific communities are so many more times more likely to experience violence and arrest at the hands of those officers? As Aimé Césaire has pointedly exclaimed, the roots of fascism are in imperialism and colonial violence, a reality that Aotearoa continues to live in today - whether it is with far-right white supremacist terrorists or the successors of the murderous Armed Constabulary, the NZ Police.

We look at what is happening in the United States with justifiable horror and anger, we feel the pain and rage of those out on the streets demanding and struggling for their rights. And we must also share those feelings with our own communities who experience similar treatment right here in New Zealand, stand with them and amplify their voices so they may be heard."

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The George Floyd Protests

Poverty, discrimination and repeated acts of police brutality all help to explain the rage being expressed on the streets of American cities right now after the death of George Floyd but there is a more immediate cause as well: Decades of research on police shootings and brutality reveal that officers with a history of shooting civilians, for example, are much more likely to do so in the future compared to other officers... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Twitter Wars, And The Muller Muddles

Whatever the failings of our own politicians, spare a kind thought for the majority of Americans who did not vote for Donald Trump. Sure, it was depressing this week to watch Todd Muller clinging for dear life to his talking points on Q&A, ... More>>

Green Party: Statement On The Death Of George Floyd

“Today and every day we stand in solidarity with George Floyd’s family, friends and community who feel pain and fear about his untimely death at the hands of Minneapolis police”, said Green Party Co-leader and Māori Development spokesperson Marama ... More>>

Government: Freshwater Package Backed By Comprehensive Economic Analysis

Decisions on the Action for Healthy Waterways package are supported by comprehensive environmental and economic impact analysis by leading New Zealand research institutes, universities, and private sector firms. More>>

National: "Todd Muller Announces Shape Of Next Government"

National Party Leader Todd Muller has announced the line-up of the next Government. “New Zealand is facing perhaps the toughest time that almost anyone alive can remember. “We are borrowing tens of billions of dollars to get us through this crisis. There ... More>>

Lockdown Rules: Government Must Explain Why We’re Still At Level 2

The Government needs to explain to New Zealanders why it won’t consider a move to Alert Level 1 for another week, Leader of the Opposition Todd Muller says.
“Kiwis have made enormous sacrifices to flatten the curve, but if their efforts still aren’t enough to move to Level 1 then the Government must explain why.... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Day Of Reckoning

Congratulations. You are one of the 55 members of the National caucus being called together tomorrow to choose who will lead you to either (a) catastrophic or (b) honourable defeat on September 19, thereby saving some (but not all) of the jobs currently on the line. Good luck. Your decision process starts NOW... More>>

Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year. More>>

Government: Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020

The New Zealand Order of Merit The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty's Birthday, to make the following appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit: DNZM To be Dames Companion of the said Order: Distinguished ... More>>

Government: Support For Arts And Music Sector Recovery

A jobseekers programme for the creative sector and four new funds have been set up by the Government to help our arts and music industry recover from the blow of COVID-19. Thousands of jobs will be supported through today’s $175 million package ... More>>

Government: New Zealand Joins Global Search For COVID-19 Vaccine

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods, and Health Minister David Clark today announced a COVID-19 vaccine strategy, which will enable New Zealand scientists to contribute to global research efforts ... More>>

The Dig: Steady State Economics: We’ve Got Some (systems) Thinking To Do

In this time of impending economic and ecological crises, we urgently need to aim for a sustainable or ‘steady state’ economy. In order to get there, we will need to adopt a ‘systems-thinking’ outlook taking into account the interconnections of our complex world.

In short, we’ve got some systems thinking to do... More>>

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

Covid-19: Tracer App Released To Support Contact Tracing

The Ministry of Health has today formally released the NZ COVID Tracer app to support contact tracing in New Zealand. Kiwis who download the app will create a digital diary of the places they visit by scanning QR codes displayed at the entrances to ... More>>

Govt: Deep Concern At Hong Kong National Security Legislation
Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today reiterated the deep concern of the New Zealand Government following confirmation by China’s National People’s Congress of national security legislation relating to Hong Kong.... More>>

