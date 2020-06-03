Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Returned Services Association Supports Call For Kawenata

Wednesday, 3 June 2020, 2:15 pm
Press Release: Returned Services Association

National survey asks New Zealanders If They Support Recognition For the Contribution of Our Service Personnel and their Families

The Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association (RSA) said today that it supports the proposal for a Kawenata which is an undertaking to recognise the contribution of all New Zealanders and their whanau that have provided service for their country.

RSA National President B J Clark says service personnel help to protect New Zealand, support recovery from natural disasters and emergencies such as COVID-19 both in our country and the Pacific.

“Our service personnel are part of our culture and way of life and conduct search and rescue operations, conduct maritime surveillance, deploy to conflicts, and provide training. Around 500,00 New Zealanders have served in the defence force since the Second World War with approximately 120,000 still alive today.”

“However, Clark observes that despite their sacrifice and commitment to New Zealand, our military service personnel do not have all the rights and freedoms of other citizens. Moreover, although service people accept that they may be placed in harms’ way they also sometimes find it hard to ask for help. A Kawenata is similar to what some other countries do to ensure that service people get all the support they need.”

“Recently many New Zealanders took part in RSA’s StandAtDawn to remember the sacrifice our military personnel make to service our country –We now ask New Zealanders to further remember and acknowledge our military personnel by joining the RSA in supporting the formation of a Kawenata or covenant between service personnel and their whānau, the Government, and the people of New Zealand.”

A short survey organised by the Veterans Advisory Board is asking for public feedback on the support for a Kawenata to formally recognise New Zealand’s service personnel and their families – the survey can completed online at www.missionfeedback.co.nz

RSA National President B J Clark says he hopes people will complete the brief survey.

“We encourage New Zealanders to take 10 minutes to let us know what they think about recognition and support for service personnel, and establishing a formal agreement or Kawenata, between the Government, the people of NZ, military personnel and their whanau.”

Clark notes that all service personnel including those that who support New Zealand in times of conflict, natural disasters and crisis such as COVID-19 need both recognition as well as in some cases a level of care and support for negative impacts on their health and wellbeing.

“We know that our service people can spend long periods away from their whānau, which can affect whānau’ wellbeing as well as facing difficulties in transitioning to civilian life. Kawenata is a way New Zealand to show its support for all those service personnel, whanau and communities who have served their country.”

The Veterans Advisory Board (www.missionfeedback.co.nz ) closes this weekend.

